Many times, the most extreme cases of addiction to games with aggressive micropayment policies do not occur in children and adolescents, although they are a more influential population, there are also cases of adults who leave large sums of money in these games. Like that of a woman who He stole $ 680,000 from his job to spend on a mobile game. This happened in Australia.

The ABC reports that Rachel Naomi Perri, from Tasmania, Australia, faced trial last Monday for “25 counts of computer fraud and one count of scam,” Perri reportedly made 475 “fraudulent transactions” during three years in which she was employed in the hospital in the area. He stole a total of AU $ 940,221, 680,000 US dollars at the exchange rate.

The defendant would have carried out these frauds due to her addiction to a virtual mobile gambling game called Heart of Vegas. The thing is that it is not an online casino where you can win real money, it is a slot machine simulator that even though real money can be spent, the only reward is in-game credits that have no value outside of the game.

The thing is not there, since Perri would also have “fraudulently removed a $ 30,000 credit card in your husband’s name without his knowledge«, Adding a new debt of 24,000 additional dollars in the game. According to the indictment, a, throughout these three years would have “taken out several credit cards and personal loans” to further deepen his losses. Diagnosed with a “Severe gaming disorder”Perri pleaded guilty to her charges, assuring that she is “waiting for someone to knock on the door” and will be sentenced next month.

The game, for its part, is advertised on digital platforms as “a game intended for an adult audience”, which “does not offer real money gambling.” An ambiguous description typical of many micropayments games that although real money is not wagered, it is needed to buy game credits. A real danger that can cause gambling disorders and are implemented in popular and accessible games such as FIFA 22 or Genshin Impact through mechanics such as the famous lootboxes, virtual card packs, gachapon, etc.