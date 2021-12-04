A story shared on TikTok has become the best apple watch hack, on how to identify unfaithful partners just by counting the steps that are recorded on your device.

Infidelity is a very broad subject that has to be addressed from areas such as psychology, which have extensively studied this matter; As far as this note is concerned, it is important to see how an Apple Watch has been used for the least expected purposes, which shows the influence of this technology and how it determines the lifestyles of consumers, key players in the market in the actuality.

A hack against infidelity

The Apple Watch has all kinds of functions such as a pedometer with which it is possible to count the steps taken by its user and thereby carry out a record of the physical activity accumulated throughout the day.

It was this technology that discovered a lie from the then partner of Kirsten Slonicki, who reported on social networks how she registered an unexpected increase in her partner’s step count, when he wished her good night, apparently to go to sleep, however, his plans were different.

In information shared by the TikTok user, she remembers that after saying goodbye, the Apple Watch step counter continued to increase.

@kristenslonicki he never did find out how i knew he was at the strip club that night .. best hacks revealed lol also i wouldnt have even cared, why u lying ## dobetter ♬ original sound – Shemara_london

