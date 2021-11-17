It is well known that Japan protects its intellectual properties like few nations around the world. After the popularity of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) it was inevitable that cases for misuse of his intellectual property would grow, although we did not expect that … the target of this new lawsuit would be an old lady selling themed cakes.

As reported by the Mukaishima Police Department, Japan, via Anime News Network a woman was arrested for violating the country’s copyright law. Your crime? Sell ​​cakes with images of several of the main characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

As she told the police, she was aware of committing a crime, as he did not have the corresponding permits to sell these Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) cakes. His orders were received through Instagram and prices ranged from 13,000 to 15,000 yen, depending on the level of detail.

According to the local police, in total he managed to collect about 6.5 million yen (approximately $ 60,000 USD) before a company manager noticed his illegal activity and ordered the authorities to take over. Well, although this practice is common in Latin America and other regions, it is still illegal, according to the copyright law of Japan.

In fact, if these copyright laws continue to tighten, they may sooner or later reach fan art and cosplay artists, so soon we will have to say goodbye to Catjiro, the cute kitten who dresses like Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

Hopefully this doesn’t happen soon.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

During the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

When is the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) coming out?

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) began airing on services such as Funimation since October 10, 2021 with this story. Some of the scenes in the Mugen train arc have been taken directly from the film in this franchise. But, according to Ufotable, there have been over 70 new animated scenes to this arc..

Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame, is the great star of this Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) arc and he made a place in his heart.

So, we will probably see more incredible fan arts from this saga, with this long-awaited new arc.

After the tragic events of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Arc (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, in which we had seen the final combat between Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the 9 pillars, We return to the search for Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons.

This time, they will be accompanied by Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound in the arc of the Red Light District, also known as the Yoshiwara District. In that place, several people had disappeared, attacked by demons. So, Tanjiro Kamado suspects that Muzan Kibutsuji might be behind this.