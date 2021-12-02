The Photoshop abuse It has become the subject of all kinds of strategies, which serve to innovate in the content market with actions that stand out for the originality that the illustrations and designs achieve, as demonstrated by a TikTok user, whose story where she faked a wedding Editing an image demonstrates the excesses that are committed with image editors.

Nowadays it is common to associate the word Photoshop with the alteration of images to achieve a purpose such as pretending to visit a city, eliminating the presence of certain people or objects in an image or, as we will see in this note, faking a wedding.

Take editing to excess

The TikTok user DiesChaklin He has confessed to the supposed editing of an entire wedding photo shoot, to get the attention of his ex-partner, which takes Photoshop-type editing to a level never before confessed in networks.

The series of photographs shows the couple in all kinds of settings, from a moment when they are embracing, another in which the woman listens attentively to the groom’s performance at a piano, and another in which they are apparently about to get married.

Each of these false images has become a terrible precedent of the excess that is reached in image editing and how this type of false actions has all kinds of purposes, which in this case sought to attract the attention of the ex-partner.

The confession of this story was made on TikTok, where he adds more than 2,500,000 reproductions with all kinds of comments, mainly mockery of the action, since he even confessed that his ex-partner saw the post published on the social network and not it contacted again.

The audacity that many content creators resort to today becomes a unique reference and a clear example of the capacity of stories to which they are increasingly accustomed, with the technological and creative level that triggers these activities.

What is important to note is how powerful certain stories become when it comes to innocent users who tell must-see stories by editing the images in which they appear in the worst way.

A terrible use of Photoshop is awarded

Sevelyn gat He never imagined in 2016 that a lousy Photoshop edit would become a campaign to reward his innocence turned into supposed images of trips around the world.

#WhereIsSeveGatsNow was the result of images published by Gat in which the same appeared in front of the pyramids of Egypt as in the Great Wall of China.

The campaign was promoted by Sam Gichuru, who led a bag to sponsor it and turn its story into a great anecdote that to this day does not continue to remember the scope of Photoshop-type editing and how an image becomes an act as well as in a hoax like the one committed by the influencer Jess Hunt, who faked a trip to Paris only that the images he posted on his Instagram account revealed the hoax.

Apparently sevelyn gat is visiting yucatecan lands #WhereIsSeveGatsNow pic.twitter.com/rD7UEb2oJ8 – iCervera (@yzraelmx) March 31, 2016

