Woman arrested for selling Demon Slayer cakes

Demon Slayer It is, without a doubt, one of the most popular anime of today, and this 34-year-old woman wanted to take advantage of this by selling a lot of cakes with the characters of this series. However, these desserts did not have the official license of their authors, so the authorities took action against him and he is currently under arrest.

According to information from Kyodo News, the woman sold these cakes for Instagram, and customers could choose their own images. It is said that the price ranged between $ 114 and $ 132 dollars. In total, we are talking that it has raised about $ 57 thousand dollars in pure sales since it started in July 2019.

The woman in question was not only arrested, but will also have to pay a fine for violating copyright. At the time of writing we don’t know how much money he will have to pay or how long he could spend in jail, but all those pie profits are going to be gone shortly.

Editor’s note: And surely this woman is not the only person doing this, but she was unlucky enough to attract the attention of the authorities. That is why it is always important to be in the know legally in business, otherwise you could be arrested for things like this.

Via: Kotaku