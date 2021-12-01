He claimed he used self-checkout, but the scanning device froze. The workers did not accept her explanation and the police arrested her for shoplifting.

His case was dismissed a year later, but then he received letters from a Florida law firm threatening a civil lawsuit if he did not pay $ 200 as a settlement, the document details. That was more than the cost of the food she was accused of stealing.

The nurse said that Walmart ordered the law firm to send the letters, and that she was not the only one who received them.

“The defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and then innocently attempting to collect money from the defendants,” the lawsuit states.