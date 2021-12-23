Omega Wolverine arrives in the Marvel Universe and we already have the first images and they are really shocking.

Attention SPOILERS from X Deaths of Wolverine # 5 from Benjamin Percy Y Federico Vicentini. In this comic of Marvel will present the version Omega great hero. Something that is undoubtedly spectacular because this hero has always had the healing factor as his power and his determination and desire to never stop as an ability. But, it is also something shocking to see it with a colossal cosmic force.

Marvel announced in September X Deaths of Wolverine, a series of five numbers related to X Lives of Wolverine And it’s meant to usher in the Second Era of Krakoa in much the same way as House of X Y Powers of X marked the beginning of the First Era of Krakoa. Both series will debut in January and will focus on what happens when the hero’s past meets his future.

Comic synopsis:

X Deaths of Wolverine Y X Lives of Wolverine show to James Howlett / Logan navigating the stream of time and reliving a series of key events in his life. Along the way, you will have to deal with such classic villains as Omega Red, as well as with different versions of himself. In the process, Krakoa’s fate may change forever. Also in X Deaths of Wolverine there will be an epic showdown destined to determine the version Omega from Logan. Unfortunately, the meaning of that term is not entirely clear at this time.

This great hero’s darker future just made him dangerously understanding

THE FUTURE COMES TO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU WILL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE!

WEEK 10 – WOLVERINE against himself ?! With the time travel mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But… Who – or WHAT – will remain the mighty OMEGA version?

X Deaths of Wolverine # 5 It will go on sale in March 2022.