Logan is popularly known as Wolverine, but the character has also assumed another alias known as Patch, and has now resurrected him to star in a new comic book series.

In the next series Wolverine: Patch Marvel, Logan will resurrect his infamous character known as “Patch”. The new five-issue miniseries will see the legendary Wolverine writer, Larry hama, return to the character in a new story that serves as a prequel to his applauded time with the character. The first issue, due out in the United States in March, will be illustrated by Andrea Di Vito, with covers by Geoff Shaw, Dan Jurgens, Skottie Young and John Romita Jr.

Throughout his long life, Wolverine has had many identities and aliases: James Howlett, Logan, Weapon X, and Patch, to name a few. In 1988, Marvel gave Wolverine his own series and in the first issue, he moved to the island nation of Madripoor. There, in an effort to blend in with the locals, Wolverine put on an eye patch and began calling himself as “Patch”. No one recognized him without the Wolverine suit and the people of Madripoor welcomed him with open arms.

Larry Hama took over the writing duties on number 31 of the series and would guide Logan’s adventures for years to come, becoming synonymous with the character. Hama’s career is fondly remembered by fans, and the author had the opportunity to return to that time recently in a number of X-Men Legends. Now, Hama teams up with artist Andrea Di Vito to tell another new story, set during a classical era in Wolverine: Patch No. 1.

Wolverine’s identity as “Patch” ranks as one of the most interesting chapters in the character’s history, coming at a time when the world believed the X-Men were dead. Wolverine needed the means to hide during this period, and “Patch” provided the perfect way to do so. Larry Hama helped oversee the character’s adventures during this time, a stint so popular that Marvel has returned not once, but twice, beginning with X-Men Legends and now Wolverine: Patch.

Its synopsis reveals that the new series will be set shortly before Hama began his career on Wolverine.

ALL NEW action, intrigue and espionage await as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where he is known to the locals as PATCH. From their refuge in PRINCESS BAR, what begins as a simple recon mission brings PATCH and ARCHIE to their knees in a paramilitary fight that will bring to the surface some SURPRISING REVELATIONS and characters. And is that NICK FURIA, DIRECTOR OF SHIELD? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must have for veteran readers and a welcome entry point for new WOLVERINE readers!