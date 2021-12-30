Sixty-three days. That is the time with which Wofstride welcomes us and puts us on the limit to win a giant robot battle tournament, keep all the glory and of course, with millions of Real Dollars.

Wolfstride is a game developed by OTA IMON Game Studios and published by Raw Fury. Available on PC.

THREE FRIENDS, ONE DESTINATION

In this RPG that mixes turn-based combat with moments of visual novel and graphic adventure, the premise is simple: three friends: Shade, Knives and Duque, inherit a giant robot (from here on we will call them “Mechas”) from DW, a Enigmatic character who died and we know almost nothing, at least for now, we players. The trio decide to enter a Mecha battle tournament with Cowboy, the inherited robot in order to win some money. After a bumpy first fight, our heroes end up with a nearly destroyed robot and a long road ahead.

Our protagonists are very different and have a fun chemistry with each other. Duque, an anthropomorphic dog and the team’s mechanic, is also the most reluctant of the three. He already starts out not agreeing with the idea of ​​the tournament because he prefers to sell the Mecha and split the profits. Knives Leopard is always energetic and optimistic, eager to pilot the Cowboy and do battle. And Shade, a man with a mysterious air and a past that he prefers to leave behind. He plays the role of manager and also takes care of basically everything that the rest do not. Throughout the adventure, other interesting characters join our team, many of these anthropomorphic animals like Duque too, hinting that the world of Wolfstride it is quite particular. This mix is ​​one of the (so many) things about the game that feel inspired by Gurren lagann. By seeing a few images you will know what I mean.

The game has a day counter, we have 63 in total to win the tournament. In this day to day we take control of Shade, who will have to carry out different activities in Rain City. These range from repairing our Mecha, interacting with other characters, making sure Knives is in the best possible condition to pilot, coordinating new fights and, why not, having a free drink at the bar to de-stress a bit. We also have minigames where we perform tasks of doubtful legality and possibly morally ambiguous, which reward us with modest amounts of RD (Real Dollars, the currency of this game). These mini-games in case of emergency, are repeatable if we are short of money. The activities marked are the daily ones necessary to advance in the story, but we can explore where we want and visit other characters. Navigating between areas of Rain City is a weak point, in addition to choosing with the menu we have to pass, before reaching the desired area, through a corridor every time. Although we can find RDs from time to time in these places, in a short time it gets tired and feels like a waste of time.

When we decide to finish the day, we can talk to Duque and move on to the next. But just like our youth, the days gone by no longer return. It is convenient to make the most of each day possible and not leave activity undone, or in the long run we will regret it.

DRILL THE SKY WITH YOUR WICK

Battles as you imagine are a very important part of the experience, although most of the time we spend it running errands with Shade. In the fighting we take on the role of Knife Leopard piloting the Cowboy, the rules are a bit more complex than the average RPG.

The fights are 1v1 on a board of 7 spaces, some spaces give an attack bonus to us or our opponent if they are occupied, it is always ideal to attack from these spaces. We have a number of movement points per turn that we can use to get closer to or away from our opponent, as well as to push him if we want. to attack, defend ourselves or reload ammunition we have limited action points.

Robots have 4 parts with different durability or “life”: head, two arms and torso. We can attack using action points and choosing which part of our opponent’s body to attack, but victory is only achieved when we destroy the opponent’s torso. Destroying the rest of the parts disables attacks that require them, so sometimes it is convenient to change what to attack to, for example, disable the opponent a lethal attack.

An effective strategy (almost always) is to corner our opponent by forcing him on the defensive, but we also have to avoid like the plague that they do it to us. It would be like “putting him on the ropes” and it also helps that with our opponent cornered, we are just in a space that gives us the bonus.

After each battle we will have an RD award and we can acquire new skills to customize our Mecha and make it stronger for future encounters, something very necessary since the opponents are going to be stronger and stronger.

TRUST ME, I TRUST YOU

The artistic section of this title is another strong point. Despite having a monochrome palette in black and white and grayscale, it never clashes with the more “anime” part of the aesthetic. This also gives it a very noire air in the calmest and most reflective moments. Something in colors arguably suited the anime theme and highlights, but Wolfstride he manages in his grays an air of dirt and loneliness that transmits in some moments a particular anguish. Rain City is neither a happy nor a clean place, garbage is always accumulated and its inhabitants are strange and sometimes melancholic. Definitely what they did was a success for the identity of the product.

The story starts quite slowly, the entire first part understandably serves as a tutorial on what the flow of the game will be later on, but it is boring compared to what comes next. It is one of those things where it is better not to spoil anything, since there is no shortage of incredible surprises.

When we’re wearing Shade and touring the city, everyone sees him pixelated. This contrasts with the fighting and the dialogues, where all the characters are drawn in their particular style and have many expressions to accompany any situation and what they have to say. Some faces are very funny and contribute to the humor of the game, which is constant and very good, to the point where it is difficult not to look at the screen with a smile while we go through the dialogue. There are also small cutscenes that show the good of the drawing style.

A good point that surprises me for the price of the game and also being an indie, is that with some exceptions, all the dialogues are dubbed. Not only because of the quality of the performance by the actors (which is excellent) but because of the amount of dialogue in this title. As a personal and particular complaint, being used to over-acting Japanese when voicing in an anime, some dialogues feel lacking in emotion, or it feels like they should actually be shouting a whole lot more. But this is offset by the humorous level that seems to only be increasing. It is not a humor for everyone, but it works wonderfully.

