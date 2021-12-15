The US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs heard several expert witnesses with knowledge of stablecoins who urged lawmakers to establish a clear regulatory framework, but did not appear to agree on where the lines would be drawn. .

In a hearing on Tuesday on “Stablecoins: How do they work, how are they used, and what are their risks?” Hilary Allen, Professor at the American University School of Law, Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at Open Markets, Jai Massari, partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, addressed US senators regarding some of the risks stablecoins can pose to the US financial system and how lawmakers could address regulating it. space.

Goldstein’s written testimony included his opinion that the decentralized finance projects, or DeFi, were “largely out of compliance” with Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing controls and current sanctions. from the United States. He claimed that with “virtually no KYC / AML control over DeFi apps,” stablecoins like the Pax Dollar (USDP) could be used to shift ransomware payments from one cryptocurrency to another.

Alexis Goldstein addresses the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday

Massari added that US lawmakers could consider stablecoin issuers operating under a federal charter rather than requiring them to be insured depository institutions, similar to banks. According to Massari, having a stablecoin issuer regulated similarly to an FDIC-insured bank is “unworkable” and “unnecessary.” He said companies are already able to limit the risk of their stablecoin reserves to be “short-term liquid assets, and require that the market value of those reserves be not less than the face value of the stablecoins in circulation.”

“A new and well-designed federal charter could accommodate a business model based on the issuance of stablecoins fully backed by short-term liquid assets and the provision of related payment services,” Massari said. “This letter could impose requirements for the composition of reserve assets, while tailoring leverage ratios or risk-based capital requirements and other requirements to the nature of the business model. And it could restrict the stablecoin issuer. the performance of riskier activities, to minimize other demands on reserve assets “.

In contrast, Disparte, the only witness to appear with a direct connection to a stablecoin issuer, used part of his written testimony to highlight use cases around digital assets, such as the empowerment of women and small entrepreneurs and the provision of aid. Although he hinted that a shift in focus to stablecoin regulation might be necessary, the priority for lawmakers should be “do no harm” and encourage innovation.

“I maintain that we are winning the race [de la moneda digital] due to the sum of free market activity that takes place within the regulatory perimeter of the United States with digital currencies and blockchain-based financial services, “said Disparte. “The sum of these activities is advancing America’s broad economic competitiveness and national security interests.”

Not all the witnesses who appeared before the commission appeared to be so optimistic. Allen said stablecoins could pose a “real threat to financial stability” in the United States. In his view, the asset class could grow to the point of displacing enough US dollars to limit the Federal Reserve’s ability to respond to inflation.

“Private sector institutions, which have no mandate to serve the public interest, will have usurped control of the money supply, undermining the ability of central banks to curb inflation or cope with deflation,” Allen said. “This is one more reason to avoid policies that encourage stablecoin growth.”

