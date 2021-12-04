Without staking, institutional crypto investors cannot escape inflation

In 2021, proof-of-stake (PoS) became anchored as the consensus mechanism of choice for new and innovative blockchains. Ethereum 2.0, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Terra Luna – five of the top 10 base layer blockchains are powered by PoS. It’s easy to see why PoS blockchains are popular: The ability to put tokens to work – verifying transactions and earning a reward in the process – allows investors to earn a passive return while improving the security of the blockchain network in the one they had invested.

As blockchains progress in an incredible way, financial products and services available to institutional investors struggle to keep up. Of the 70 publicly traded cryptocurrency products (ETPs) on the market, for example, 24 represent ownership of staking tokens, but only three get a return from it. ETP holders not only miss out on staking performance, but pay, on average, between 1.8% and 2.3% in management fees.

However, this lack of participation in ETPs is understandable, as the participation mechanism requires tokens to be locked for periods that can range from days to weeks, adding complexity to a product intended to be easily tradable on exchanges. .

Losing your staking yield means having an inflationary asset

For investors in PoS tokens, losing the return on bets is more than just a missed opportunity: it means having a highly inflationary asset. Since the performance paid to stakers is mainly made up of new tokens, any portion of tokens not wagered is continuously reduced relative to the total supply. As explained in an article by Messari, staking rewards do not represent wealth creation, but rather a distribution of wealth, from passive holders to stakers.

The irony here is that many of these institutional investors who are passive holders of PoS tokens originally started investing in the digital asset space to hedge against inflation in real-world assets, and are now experiencing even higher inflation rates in your PoS tokens.

According to Staked, the average supply inflation rate of the top 25 PoS tokens is around 8%, which is well above real world figures. Meanwhile, token stakers earn returns above the inflation rate, as the rewards are made up of not only newly created tokens, but transaction fees as well. On average, stakers earn 6.4% annual real return. The contrast is clear: passive holders suffer an inflation of 8.2% in their investment, being able to pay another 1.8% -2.3% in management commissions if it is invested through an ETP, while the stakers earn 6.4% real yield.

Investors must participate in blockchains in addition to owning them

The value of a blockchain network comes from its ability to act as a settlement layer, safely adding new transactions to the decentralized ledger. This ability depends on the widespread and decentralized participation of the network – therefore, a PoS blockchain is only as secure as the number of tokens that are wagered, essentially put to work to verify transactions. Passively owning PoS tokens and not having them staked for them detracts from the value of the network, which is not in the best interest of investors.

Unfortunately this means that the growth of assets under the management of PoS ETPs will account for a declining share of the supply of tokens being wagered, along with less secure blockchains. As institutional capital floods into passive PoS ETPs, the portion of the total supply that is wagered falls, causing wagering incentives to increase, and worsening inflationary effects for passive holders. If institutional investment is going to drive the growth of PoS token markets, you will have to participate in the networks in addition to owning them.

Abstracting the complexity of the blockchain is difficult, but possible

It must be recognized that staking is not an easy exercise. It involves running a secure and constantly functioning infrastructure, with very little margin for error, making sure to adhere to the rules of the blockchain network. Fortunately, today there are many competent validators with an excellent track record, who will do the staking work for a share of the reward. The most important thing is that validators can staking tokens without taking custody of them, and as such, the best way for an institutional investor to staking their assets can be with a validator, from within the account of a custodian.

Ultimately, buying PoS tokens but not gambling them is the modern equivalent of shoving cash under the mattress. It doesn’t make fiscal sense in the long run. Participating in staking allows institutional investors to add PoS tokens to their portfolios without suffering the effects of inflation, while benefiting from the security and value of the underlying cryptocurrency blockchain.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.