Without quantum security, our blockchain-based future is uncertain

The news that two teams of Chinese scientists have achieved the quantum advantage, a technical term for when a computer can perform functions beyond those of a classical computer, may signal that we have truly entered a new era. While Google’s 54-qubit quantum processor, Sycamore, became the first widely known example of early-stage quantum computing, the latest news coming from the China University of Science and Technology in Hefei is the best proof so far that we have crossed the information rubicon.

But despite the many reasons to be excited about these advances, there are also reasons to be concerned. While we are all looking forward to the day when we can predict traffic jams, relegate animal testing to the history books, or determine the likelihood of someone getting cancer and devise a unique treatment, all in a matter of seconds, its tremendous Power has a dark side.

Perhaps the most terrifying thing for a society so dependent on the Internet is that quantum computing endangers all of our digital infrastructures. Our contemporary Internet is based on cryptography: the use of codes and keys to secure private communication and data storage. But for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), for which this concept is fundamental, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could mean the theft of billions of dollars of value or the destruction of an entire blockchain. With digital signatures suddenly easy to forge, the very concept of banknote “ownership” will seem quaint.

When I pioneered digital currency in the late 1980s, quantum computers were just a theoretical proposition. Although we were all aware of its inevitable arrival (those who work in technology are often very aware that the future is heading our way at breakneck speed), in a world where we had not even seen the first web browser, we did not spend much time to contemplate what seemed then a technology of the deep future.

Vulnerability to quantum computing

However, times have changed. In the next three decades, the cryptocurrency would be perfected and would eventually store almost $ 3 trillion of value. A Deloitte analysis found that more than 25% of all Bitcoin could be stolen in a single attack, which at the time of this writing amounts to almost $ 300 billion. That would make it three thousand times more lucrative than the next best heist. Considering that 10% of the world’s GDP is expected to be in cryptocurrencies by 2025, this vulnerability quickly goes from worrisome to terrifying. Not only is quantum computing right around the corner, we’ve never been more vulnerable to it.

Furthermore, history shows us that we should not only fear hackers, cyberterrorists and criminal organizations, but also governments. The Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden revelations of the past decade showed the world what the world’s most powerful government could (and could) do when no one was looking. Authoritarian powers like Russia and China have their sophisticated methods of coercing and controlling their populations. Quantum computing would only enhance their tyranny.

Although we already know of some examples of early quantum computing, betting against the possibility of a state actor taking over a highly developed quantum system before a private organization would be foolish. And when they get this technology, they won’t just come for your Bitcoin. They will also read your messages and all emails, instant messages or documents that you have sent using the old cryptography, now accessible with its new quantum master key.

There is a solution?

The puzzle we face in the future is how to save ourselves from its devastating potential. My team and I at the xx network have spent the last few years pioneering our quantum security blockchain as a way to solve that problem. Adding another layer of privacy protection with our flagship metadata destruction DApp, xx messenger, will be another way to protect yourself from malicious actors armed with quantum technology. There will be other solutions from different innovators, they just aren’t coming fast enough.

There is reason to think that the coming quantum computing revolution will not torpedo our chances of a new, decentralized world built on the blockchain. For one thing, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology is already studying 69 potential new methods for “post-quantum cryptography,” and hopes to have a draft standard by 2024, which could then be spread across the entire Internet.

There are also very few cryptographic techniques that would be completely redundant in a post-quantum world. The key agreement protocol and digital signatures are the most clearly vulnerable, and innovations like lattice-based cryptography provide us with ready-made solutions to implement in the next generation of blockchain technology, and even stronger techniques are known as well.

Although a large-scale quantum computer of the type that I have painted in your nightmares is not here yet, the arrogance and limitless sense of optimism of our community (usually an asset) could leave us exposed when it finally arrives.. In recent years there has been a remarkable boom not only in cryptocurrency, but also in the idea that decentralization can be a solution to many of the problems we find in our current societies. We are winning the battle. It would be a deep shame to lose the war because we do not take seriously this collective threat to our security and privacy.

If we do so, we can secure the fundamental promise of Blockchain technology and reinvigorate its appeal. That sure does sound like something to get excited about.

David chaum is one of the first blockchain researchers and a world-renowned cryptographer and privacy advocate. Known as "The Godfather of Privacy", Dr. Chaum first proposed a solution to protect metadata with mixed cascade networks in 1979. In 1982, his dissertation at the University of California, Berkeley, became the first known proposal for a blockchain protocol. Dr. Chaum went on to develop eCash, the first digital currency, and made numerous contributions to secure voting systems in the 1990s.

