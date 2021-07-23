without loading screens and with 3D audio

It is done, it’s finally official. The new installment of Dead space was officially announced just a few hours ago, during the EA Play Live that the company recently carried out. This remake of Dead Space was an open secret, and for a few months there had been multiple rumors that claimed that EA was working on a reimagining of the horror title. Now, we know it’s official, and the Dead Space remake has offered new details about its gameplay, as well as the consoles in which we can enjoy it.

The remake of Dead space has been announced only for Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC. EA wants to take advantage of all the technology available on next-generation consoles to create great atmospheric sensations in this next Dead Space, and to achieve it they will be rebuilding all the original game from scratch using the Frostbite Engine graphics engine. In the words of the game’s creative director, Roman Campos-Oriola to IGN, this remake it won’t just be about new textures, or to add more polygons. No, EA wants to make it clear that they are redoing everything from scratch.

Going back to the roots of the original Dead Space

According to account Campos-Oriola, the Dead Space remake development team is taking as reference the mockups of the original game, rather than the final product itself. Campos-Oriola says that «In terms of visuals, sound, gameplay, everything, we are rebuilding all these assets. We are not transferring them, we are not increasing the textures or adding more polygons to the model. It’s about really rebuilding all these elements, filming all the animations, etc.«.

The creative director also confirmed why they will only be working on new generation consoles and PC, instead of bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox One as well. Campos-Oriola ensures that the game it will not have any type of cuts or camera changes, all the experience of Dead Space will be filmed linearly. Here we leave you the translated statements of the director.

We want to make that immersion even deeper with a fully interactive experience, from the splash screen to the end credits. We don’t want anything to take you out of the experience and we don’t want any clipping. [Los SSD más rápidos de las consolas nuevas significan] that there will be no charge. There will be no time when we are going to cut your experience, when we are going to cut your camera. You can play from the home screen to the end credits without a problem.

There will be no microtransactions in Dead Space

We also know that the game will arrive without the dreaded microtransactions that swarm in hundreds of other games. Unlike Dead space 3, this remake of Dead Space will not have any type of purchases in-game, according to Phil Ducharme, Senior Producer, to IGN. Showering me clarifies that «We are looking at what can be taken and reinjected in the first game from a future point of view. We are also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for example, in our game«, And reiterates at the end that Dead Space will not include microtransactions “never”even after launch.

Dead space is currently in development for Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC. Until now, there is no release date for the game, but considering the team still has a lot to fix, we probably won’t have it very soon. Same, stay tuned to the news that will be coming about this dark remake of Dead Space.