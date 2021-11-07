In the run-up to a new international break for FIFA Date, the Paris saint germain He takes to the field with the intention of establishing himself at the top of the League 1 does not stop. Without Lionel messi, within the framework of Date 13, the leader and main candidate visits in the Matmut Atlantique Stadium to the FC Girondins de Bordeaux. The referee is Ruddy Buquet.

Not being able to count on the Argentine star, Pochettino put the German on offensive Julian Draxler to accompany the offensive Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. His rival opted for a system with five defenders, with Pembélé and Sleeves as long-distance laneers, who retreated to make life difficult for the two extremes of the Parisian cast.

About the first quarter of an hour, the Bordeaux had a chance in his favor for a very dangerous loss of Neymar near own area. However, the Brazilian attacker redeemed himself a few minutes later by scoring the 1-0 for your team: Mbappe fell to the right wing and made a very precise orientation change to Ney, which he defined with a phenomenal shot after exquisite ball control.

And that would not be the only contribution of Neymar in the first half, as he was also in charge of giving his team the second goal near the end of the first half: he combined again with Mbappe, who returned the wall with the cue, and finished to place to establish the 2-0 on the closing of the initial stage.

Article in development …

The whole of the French capital, which comes from equaling 2-2 in their visit to Leipzig for the fourth date of Group A of the Champions League (they appear in the second position, one of the pointer Manchester City), look at everyone from above comfortably at the local level by holding 31 points (10 wins, a draw and a loss), seven more than Lens, their most immediate pursuer.

However, this afternoon those led by Mauricio Pochettino must give an important display of character, since they will go out onto the playing field without several of their main figures, who go through various injuries.

The most resonant absence is that of Lionel Messi, who suffers from “discomfort in the hamstrings on the left side and pain in the knee after a concussion.” He even made a whirlwind trip to Madrid to carry out an interconsultation as a result of the ailment that has dragged on since the clash with Venezuela. Despite this panorama, the Flea was summoned by Lionel Scaloni to face the double date of the South American Qualifiers (the Argentine medical body will evaluate if it can be present in any of the two commitments).

In this way, the offensive trident will be made up of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María, the only Argentine who will be in the game, since Mauro Icardi will occupy a place in the substitute bench.

Other renowned footballers also appear on the PSG list, such as Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe.

The home team arrives with renewed spirits after the 3-2 victory against Reims, which allowed them to cut a five-game winless streak (four draws and one loss). Those led by the Bosnian Vladimir Petkovic accumulate 12 units and are in the sixteenth position, only three points above the Promotion zone.

Trainings:

Bordeaux: Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembelé, Kwateng, Stian Rode Gregersen, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas; Onana, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Javairo Dilrosun, Alberth Elis and Remi Oudin. DT: Vladimir Petkovic.

Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma – Archaf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat – Dina Ebimbé, Ander Herrera – Julian Draxler, Wijnaldum, Neymar – Mbappé. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Stadium: Matmut atlantique

Referee: Ruddy buquet

Hour: 17

Television: ESPN

