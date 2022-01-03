A wireless headset to take your favorite music with you or listen to podcasts with defined sound and Noise Cancellation with ambient sound mode. The charging of these Samsung headphones is wireless and they have up to 22 hours of autonomy. Its price is 59 euros .

It seems that one of the favorite gifts for the day of Kings is being the Echo Show 5 and 8 of Amazon. The devices with a screen and built-in Alexa They allow us to make video calls, follow cooking recipes and even watch our favorite series and movies. We can also use them as a digital photo frame and it is already one of the best-selling products to give away this year by Reyes. In the case of Echo Show 5 its price is 49.99 euros Y 64.99 euros for the Echo Show 8 .

January 6 is one of the most anticipated days of the year, not only for the smallest of the house, but also for many adults. Children are used to writing a letter to the Magi and there are many templates available on the Internet. Today they can even make a direct video call with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar to tell them how good they have been and the gifts they want to receive this year. So that the Three Wise Men do not run out of ideas, these are the best-selling Amazon products these days before Three Kings Day.

Donerton Smartwatch

A smartwatch that controls our daily activity can be a gift for Three Kings Day. This Donerton brand model with a price of 29.99 euros is being one of the best sellers on Amazon. It has a 1.4-inch touch screen, eight sport modes, heart rate, sleep monitoring, music control and receiving notifications. This smart watch is also water resistant up to 50 meters and it takes an hour and a half to have its battery fully charged.

Renpho digital bathroom scale

One of the products that is also being sold on Amazon a lot as a gift for Kings are digital bathroom scales. This digital scale syncs with the fitness app and works with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit. The app is also available for Apple Watch. It is capable of measuring values ​​such as BMI, body fat, fat free weight, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR and metabolic age. It will save the data of all family members and is intended for all those who want to take care of themselves and eat healthier this new year. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Toshiba TV 32

One of the best-selling Smart TV models is the 32-inch Toshiba L3163DG with Full HD and HDR resolution compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. An ideal gift to watch series, movies and the best television channels on 209 euros.

Acer Chromebook 311

In the section of laptops, the Acer Chromebook 311 is being one of the most purchased by users. With HD display 11-inch, lightweight design, Chrome OS operating system, 4 GB of RAM and up to 12 and a half hours of autonomy so that it can accompany you everywhere without running out of battery. Its price is 226 euros.

Lenovo 27 Inch Gaming Monitor

What better than a good monitor for all game lovers. 27-inch screen with Full HD 250 nits resolution, VA panel and high NTSC color accuracy at 72%. Have a 4 ms response time, 75 Hz refresh rate and 178º / 178º wide viewing angle without color distortion or reflections. It has a price of 149.99 euros.

GoPro Hero 10

For all lovers of photography, video and action sports, one of the gifts with which you can hit the mark is with a GoPro camera. You can get some incredible 23 MP photos Y 5.3K resolution videos at 60 fps, the GoPro Hero10 offers twice the frame rate to capture much smoother motion than previous models. The transfer of photos and videos from the GoPro with the cloud of your smartphone is simple and versatile, so sharing your exploits on social networks or with friends and family will be very fast. Its price is 429 euros.

Cosori oil-free fryer

Another product that is succeeding as a gift from the Three Kings is the Cosori airless fryer. With a capacity of 4.7 liters it allows us cook with 85% less fat preserving the flavors of food. It has nine cooking programs: chicken, french fries, frozen food, steak, seafood, vegetables, bacon, etc. And it comes with a recipe book to kick off 2022 by leaving unhealthy frying behind. Its price is 109.99 euros.

