“They have no desire for the truth.” Unlike other countries such as France, the Catholic Church in Spain rules out actively investigating cases of sexual abuse of minors by religious, to the irritation of the victims.

In France, the Church commissioned an independent investigation that found 216,000 victims since 1950. In Germany, it funded a study that found 3,677 cases between 1946 and 2014. But in Spain, with a high percentage of Catholics, the Church counts only 220 cases since 2001 and rules out investigating “proactively” abuses.

“The Church in Spain is a shameful case (…),” says Fernando García Salmones, a 60-year-old tourist guide in an interview with AFP, who suffered abuse as a teenager in a religious school in Madrid.

“They have no desire for the truth,” continues García Salmones, who recalls the ordeal that destroyed “his life” and made him feel “dirty”, “guilty” and “shit.”

“I was studying at the Claret College in Madrid, I was 14 years old and the priest (…) at a certain moment fell on me, and abused me for practically a year, daily,” García Salmones narrates.

Because of the place where the abuses occurred at school and the fact that on one of the occasions she was abused “by the priest and another person who entered the room”, she believes that “the environment knew about it and protected it.”

He points out that “he was 40 or so years old” when he was finally able to talk about the events, after doing therapy.

By that time, the crimes against him had prescribed. Her abuser died in 2009 “without any reproach,” she laments.

– “Denialism” –

The school took measures to avoid new cases, but “the first reaction of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) was to answer us that it was (a complaint) for money,” recalls García Salmones.

The Church “seems to be doing but not doing, they try to do their homework quickly and badly (…), but in the long run there is obstructionism, there is denialism,” denounces Juan Cuatrecasas, president of the Stolen Childhood association, of aid to the victims.

In his defense, the Episcopal Conference, which declined an interview and only responded in writing to AFP, claims to have implemented “protocols for action against detected abuses and specific training in this area for people who work with young people and children.”

The EEC, which “has information on 220 cases investigated since 2001”, assures that it installed in the dioceses offices “for the protection of minors and prevention of abuse” to receive complaints, “attend to the victims” and “investigate, as far as possible. , the circumstances in which they occurred “.

He has also paid some compensation, but victims criticize the figures and say they differ from person to person for no apparent reason.

However, the Church rules out an exhaustive investigation. “We are not going to proactively carry out a general investigation program,” the Secretary General of the EEC, Monsignor Luis Argüello, settled at the end of September at a press conference.

More than 1.5 million children study in the 2,500 Catholic schools in Spain, according to 2020 data from the EEC.

– Prevention protocols –

“Easily in Spain there could be a similar number (of victims) to that of France or more”, given the power of the Church during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco (1939-1975) and the advantageous concordat that it maintains with Madrid, estimates Jesús Zudaire , victim and president of the Association of Sexual Abuses in religious centers of Navarra (north).

In the absence of official statistics, the newspaper El País opened a mailbox in 2018 and so far it has counted 932 cases.

By not being proactive in the investigation, the Church “is violating human rights” and re-victimizing those affected, complains Juan Cuatrecasas, whose son, now 24, was abused by his religion teacher at a Catholic school in Bilbao ( north) between 2008 and 2010.

The religious was sentenced in the first instance to 11 years in prison, but the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to 2 years, thus avoiding prison, since in Spain sentences of 2 years or less are not usually carried out.

The Church has announced prevention protocols but “the question is: Is there going to be an external evaluation of how they are applied? (…) You cannot create a prevention protocol on paper and say ‘that’s it’, you need results , evaluation, the participation of the victims “, considers Gema Varona, researcher at the Basque Institute of Criminology of the University of the Basque Country (UPV).

But the associations applaud a first step. In May, a law for the protection of minors established that the 15-year statute of limitations for sexual abuse begins when the victim is 35 years old. However, they regret that there is no retroactivity.

