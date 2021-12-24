The hardest stage of the pandemic is over, so now the meetings and parties are beginning to be face-to-face again; However, Covid-19 has not yet gone and there are some families who will spend Christmas at a distance. Thus, Although it is not exclusive to the end of the year festivities, gift cards are one of the most sought after objects to show affection.

Before, these cards with electronic money were used as a last option, in situations where you do not know what to give to a person so that your present does not end up returning it or, simply, you forget to look for the perfect product and you only have a convenience store nearby .

However, among these alternatives there are favorite brands, each one in a different twist to make your life and entertainment easier. Here are some options:

Netflix

This type of card can be used to pay for a service already contracted in which it applies as a gift balance and the streaming platform itself alerts you when it is exhausted.

In addition, you do not need to stop at a convenience, technology or self-service store to buy it, since the gift card of Netflix It can also be purchased online, selecting the quantity of your preference and the delivery address.

At the time of purchase you can put the recipient’s email, name and even a personalized message.

Amazon

In a very similar way, the eCommerce platform has a digital gift system that can be useful for lovers of online shopping and streaming.

This, since Amazon offers both the purchase service and the Prime Video service, where users are not subject to choosing or guessing the preferences of their loved ones because, with a limited amount of credit in their favor, they can select the product or content they want. Of course, Amazon.com gift cards and Amazon Prime Video gift cards are different, so you have to be very sure of what you really want to give, a shopping experience or series and movies.

Xbox and PlayStation

This, without a doubt, could be one of the most sought after and most purchased in the world, as the community of gamers grows every day. With a similar system, both Xbox What PlayStation They offer a wide video game store to find accessories, devices and exclusive games of the brands.

Like many others, these gift cards have a PIN to be able to redeem virtual money, so that the celebrant will be able to choose the game of their choice, without the need to poll preferences.

Google play

This is one of the most used stores in the world, since anyone who has a smartphone with an Android operating system has downloaded applications through it, so their gift cards can be used to buy both games and useful apps for it. mobile or tablet.

Likewise, they can also be purchased for different amounts, depending on what is expected to be purchased. In Google play the end user decides how and when to redeem the electronic money as if it were a check in hand.

Spotify

The premium subscription will surprise music lovers with a validity period of up to 12 months from the date of purchase.

It can practically be obtained in any electronic store and physical and eCommerce stores, so the credit card Spotify It is one of the most selected to give away on special dates.

