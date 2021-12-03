The movie Spider-Man: No way home will have the death of a key character in the life of Peter Parker.

Attention SPOILERS. It’s been rumored for a while that Spider-Man: No Way Home it will be very tragic and very important characters will die. Now we have the description of a scene where we will witness the death of the Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) at the hands of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). This information must be taken with some caution, since we will know the whole truth when it is released in theaters.

This is the leaked scene from Spider-Man: No Road Home.

Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) will kill the Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), will be then when Spider-man Hit the villain with pure savagery. This is without a doubt the most violent moment in the entire movie. Given that Spider-man almost killed the Green Goblin and let it bleed out. Supposedly, the reason that he does not end his life is because of the intervention of another version of Peter parker, according to the filtration it will be Tobey Maguire who lived similar moments and will know how to give good advice to the character of Tom holland.

This violent moment fits with recent statements by Tom holland one Spider-Man: No Way Home, since he said:

“There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a different fighting style than we’ve seen before. But you can really see Spider-Man using his fists in a fight or flight situation. “

What other characters could die?

If all that has been leaked is true, the life of Peter parker will change a lot after everything that happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home, since not only the Aunt May could die but MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) you have quite a few chances of not surviving.

For this reason, the new trilogy that they prepare starring Tom holland It will have a very different tone and they will add new characters to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that we have seen in the comics as Gwen stacy and Harry osborn that will fill the gap left by MJ, Aunt May or Ned leeds.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 16, 2021.