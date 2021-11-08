The both of the son of Negro Enrique and the best actions in La Plata

Banfield achieved his second win in a row since the arrival of Diego Dabove as a coach. At the Ciudad de La Plata stadium Diego Maradona, won 1-0, with a goal from Ramiro Enrique, by 20th date of the Professional Football League (LPF).

With two different plans, they animated an interesting first half. El Lobo bet on the more elaborate game, to unbalance later with Carbonero on the left. Thus, he generated half a dozen clear goal chances, but failed to convert.

The Colombian had the first two, at pure speed and dribbling (he ended up something felt by his own change of pace); in one it was not precise, in the other the goalkeeper Cambeses prevailed. Miranda also arrived twice (with a subtle finish, he shook a stick) and Morales, half-round, who was prevented from screaming by a touch.

The Drill tried to be more direct, and at times it appeared with approximations, but not as clear as those of its rival. The most dangerous card was Cuero, with room to run.

El Pulga started the complement with a shot on the stick that threatened to hold the color of the suit. But, with the changes, the visit was regaining prominence. From the handling of Dátolo, the vertigo of Urzi and the cunning of Enrique. First it was Galoppo who almost scored, after a combination with Jesus. Then, Lollo, on two occasions (one hit the post, the other the goalkeeper Rey answered). And, at 32, came the unevenness for those from Dabove. Faced with a long ball from the goalkeeper, Enrique (who started a little step in advance of his career), first combed the ball, had the rebound, and took a shot that burned Rey’s gloves.

Thus, the Wolf, who with Gorosito accumulated 18 points from the last 30, suffered the second setback of the cycle. And the Drill confirmed, at least from the result and from the strength that Cambeses gave him, the good he had achieved in the presentation of the former goalkeeper, when he beat Velez by 2-1 about the hour with a goal from Jesus Dátolo, cutting a series of five dates without triumphs.

Formations

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata: Rodrigo Rey; Francisco Gerometta, Leonardo Morales, Guillermo Fratta and Germán Guiffrey; Matías Miranda, Emanuel Cecchini and Manuel Insaurralde; Luis Miguel Rodríguez, Rodrigo Holgado and Johan Carbonero. DT: Nestor Raúl Gorosito.

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo and Franco Quinteros; Nicolás Domingo, Joel So Señora, Giuliano Galoppo and Juan Pablo Álvarez; Mauricio Cuero and Juan Cruz. DT: Diego Dabove.

Referee: Diego Abal.

Stadium: City of La Plata Diego Armando Maradona

SARMIENTO – CENTRAL CÓRDOBA

The goals of a vibrant match in Junín

Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero broke the adverse streak and he won 3 to 1 against Sarmiento in Junín. Claudio Riaño, Milton Giménez and Agustín Gallo they scored for those led by Egg Rondina. Jonathan Torres discounted for homeowners.

Thus, Ferro managed to get out of the bottom of the table (he has 17 units and sank Arsenal in that place). Sariento, meanwhile, was left with 23 points.

Formations

Sarmiento: Manuel Vicentini; Martín García, Federico Rasmussen, Federico Mancinelli, Molina; Guido Mainero, Sergio Quiroga, Bravo, Julián Chicco and Gabriel Alanís; Luciano Gondou and Jonatan Torres. DT: Mario Sciacqua.

Central Córdoba (SE): César Rigamonti; Bettini, Franco Sbuttoni, Oscar Salomón and Jonathan Bay; Lucas Melano, Jesús Soraire, Cristian Vega and Alejandro Martínez; Claudio Riaño and Milton Giménez. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Referee: Jorge Baliño.

Stadium: Eva Perón, from Sarmiento de Junín.

VÉLEZ – SAN LORENZO

The summary of the victory of the Fort

Velez took another step in his goal of achieving a place for the Libertadores Cup 2022: beat 2-1 to San Lorenzo in Liniers, thanks to the two goals of Lucas janson. Francisco Ortega (against) had scored the partial equality for the Cyclone.

The Fort came out to sweep from the attitude and to the minute he was already in advantage, after the center of Guidara that Janson headed in solitude. With the pressure extended, Vélez bothered his adversary, but as the minutes went by, the Cyclone was on its feet. And he also exercised pressing in the rival exit, which by dogma was almost always down.

Zapata, on his head, almost achieved equality, which arrived At 16 ‘, with a loan from Martegani, which Di Santo could not give him direction, but bounced off Francisco Ortega’s chest and slept on the net. The tie sounded like an alarm clock for the homeowner, who regained voracity. AND achieved 2-1 at 28, again via Janson, who took advantage of a short rejection from Flores and took a tight shot that beat Torrico.

San Lorenzo’s goal, which ends up turning Ortega against

Mancuello twice (once, with an Olympic corner) had the chance to extend the score. Also the Cuervo, from the hand in hand that Hoyos covered Uvita Fernández, was about to equalize before the break.

Velez’s second goal, Janson’s second goal

Formations

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Matías De los Santos, Lautaro Giannetti and Francisco Ortega; Gerónimo Poblete and Federico Mancuello; Agustín Bouzat, Thiago Almada and Lucas Janson; Juan Martin Lucero. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

San Lorenzo: Sebastián Torrico; Andrés Herrera, Francisco Flores, Cristian Zapata and Nicolás Fernández Mercau; Julián Palacios, Néstor Ortigoza, Yeison Gordillo and Agustín Martegani; Nicolás Fernández and Franco Di Santo. DT: Diego Monarriz-José Di Leo.

Referee: Fernando Espinoza.

Stadium: Velez Sarsfield.

