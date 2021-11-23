Learning curiosities of this immense diverse world in which we live is fun. If we do it with illustrative maps and graphics, it is even more so. Here we show you a website that we love, where you can discover issues such as who are the richest families in Peru, the United States or Italy (among many other countries); you will be able to know the most used names and surnames in each country of the world; or what are the longest and shortest names that exist, among other matters.





The page is available in several languages ​​and also in Spanish (in addition to English, French, German, Russian or Serbian among others). The web is called Forebears, which translates to ancestors, and is defined as the world’s largest database of meanings and name distributions.

Thanks to her we know that, worldwide, the most used woman’s name is Maria (without accent mark) and the man’s name is MohamedWhile in Europe the same is maintained for women, while Sergey is the most common for boys.

Plus, you can even see how this has evolved. In the case of Spain, you can find out the most common names according to the year and make a comparison from 1928 to 2014. María and José have always been among the most popular in our country. But, although in 1928 one of the most used names for girls was Juani, now it is hardly used, but there are many women named Andrea, Laura, Ana or Paula.

The social reality of a surname





As for surnames, you can know their distribution in the world. As you can see in the cover photo, we asked about ‘García’, which is very popular in Spain (if you look at the previous graphic, taken from the same website, the most common of all). And we could see that, in addition to Spain, colonization and migratory flows make there are people with this surname in many countries of the world.

If you click on a country you will know how many people with that surname there are and we see that in Morocco there are more than 400 people named García, for example. And besides all this, tells you what is the average height of men (men only) who have this last name. The Garcias are at 172.51 cm on average globally.

Going further, you can learn a lot about the origins of a surname and how having one or another surname can condition the reality of a family (although this only in some countries of the world). How? Well in Forebears you can enter a surname and find out what their political affiliation is more commonly in certain countries, their religious tendency or the salary they earn (being born in one family or another, along with inheritances, on many occasions conditions our future and wealth).

This information does not exist on the reality of Spain but there is of other countries such as Colombia, Peru, Canada, Vietnam or Norway. A) Yes, We know that people with the last name Tibamoso in Colombia, which are few, are those that have the highest annual salary on average. And the people with the last name Inchima are the ones who enter the least on average each year in Colombia, according to this website.