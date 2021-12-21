At Christmas time it is very normal for work to slow down and for the office to experience a tense calm, since as much as we like tranquility, that can upset the boss. We tell you how to get around that difficult situation.

How many times have we looked today at the Outlook with no news in front. We refresh and refresh and not a single email appears.

The same in Teams, where not even the partner in front of us, who is just as bored as you or more, does not write to us.

And if you are from the Slack or Google ecosystem we have the same. Not a single beep, not a single notification, all deserted.

Well, thanks to the web Busy Simulator We can pretend, pun intended, that we are very busy with accumulated work.

For this, what the web does is put the icons of: Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, Discord, Apple Mail, Outlook, iMessage, and Skype.

And the operation It is very easy, you just have to click on the application that we want to sound and configure the speed of the notifications, as they can beep every few minutes or every few seconds.

The web allows you to configure different notifications at the same time, so that you can receive messages from Skype, Teams and Discord, for example.

The creator is Brian Moore, engineer and creative director, so it will surely be the answer to a need at some point in your life (or right now, who knows). But because of its simple design and wallpaper, it looks more like a joke.

So, you know, if you are in the office these days very boring / boring and you do not know how to pretend that you have a job before the boss can get pissed off, with this simple and free website you can pretend that your Teams is burning.