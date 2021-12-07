Precisely for all this in many occasions it is advisable to spend a little more money on this element due to its widespread use. Once we install it on our computer, usually via USB, on certain occasions we will have to configure it. The operating system itself puts at our disposal a series of functions and characteristics that will be very helpful in these tasks for the use of the mouse. Similarly and depending on the complexity of the device, sometimes we have to use the software provided by its manufacturer.

This is something that becomes especially evident when we find mice that have multiple buttons in addition to the additional ones. All these changes will not be extremely useful when it comes to get the most out of this hardware component. But as it happens in most cases in Windows, not all its customization features refer to the functional aspect of the system. We also find many others that allow us to adapt the appearance of this to our needs or taste. This is something we want to talk about right now related to the mouse that we are talking about.

Specifically, we want to focus on the possibility of change default mouse cursor for another. This is something that we can carry out easily from the Control Panel of Windows 11. However, in the new Microsoft operating system some flaws are being detected in this regard.