At first they can be considered as text files comparable to DOCX of Word, but they have significant differences. Among them, at first we can point out that their edition and modification is not so simple. Hence precisely that on many occasions we find them when working with official documents, for example. Also, many companies use these types of files to share invoices and estimates that should not be modified.

Keep in mind that the Pdf format It was originally created by the software giant Adobe. But right now you can use it freely and openly to any company or user. Precisely and due to its widespread use, many software developers have focused their projects or part of them on the use of these elements. A clear example of all this is found in internet browsers. And it is that at the moment most of these programs that we find in almost all devices, are able to directly open a PDF.

If we focus on the The world’s most used internet browser such as Google Chrome, this is a function that has been built in for a long time. In this way, every time we come across a file with these characteristics on the network in Chrome, the program opens it automatically.