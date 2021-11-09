Volaris and Ghostbusters joined advertising strategies to surprise hundreds of people prior to the premiere of the movie “Ghosbusters: The Legacy.”

And it is that to close the year with a flourish, the airline will take its customers on board a plane with a design never seen before and, even, will make them live dynamic experiences related to the characters of the iconic saga.

It’s about the aircraft A320neo, with registration N531VL, which will transport nearly 200 thousand people on national routes… but with endless surprises. The crew will be able to coexist, through various dynamics, with the most emblematic interpreters of the film and meet the characters that are integrated.

Volaris and the Ghostbusters

“We want that when our Clients enjoy offers and the widest network of routes in Mexico, but also that their trips be a fun and unforgettable experience, on this occasion by the hand of ‘Ghostbusters: El legado’, which is part of a saga that, like us, is aimed at the whole family and that unites several generations ”, commented Daniel Gelemovich, Director of Marketing and Digital at Volaris.

As part of the premiere of the new emblematic and generational film, Volaris and Sony Pictures will have different dynamics in social networks so that the followers of the airline have the opportunity to participate for some tickets to go to the cinema, collectibles of the film and even Sony Bravia televisions. Fans interested in participating should only follow the networks of Volaris and Sony Pictures Mexico to learn more details and “hunt” those awards.

The installation of the disruptive design of “Ghosbusters: the legacy” in the fuselage of the plane, was carried out in 15 hours, using self-adhesive vinyl in a special certified material called “Aircraft A7322”, exclusive for this type of work on aircraft.

