On many occasions Microsoft’s operating system causes rejection due to some of its behaviors and functions. A clear example of all this is found with the telemetry that the software carries out by default. With this we refer to the monitoring that is carried out on certain user behaviors for subsequent dispatch to the firm’s servers. Similarly, many others reject the installed software, the official store, the general system interface, high resource consumption, etc.

However, those who are dissatisfied with using Windows on their computers, without having to pocket a single euro, have many solutions. We already told you before that the Linux distributions that we can download and install are many in this case. In addition, contrary to what happened in the past, these alternatives are increasingly affordable and valid for the vast majority of users. Even for those who have no experience in these matters.

But the users migrating from Windows to Linux, sometimes they find some pitfalls that they must solve, if the possibility exists. Serve as a clear example of all this that we are talking about, some problems that even today are found with the drivers of certain devices that we try to use on a Linux PC.