Communication disabilities and language or speech disabilities can be derived from brain damage or caused by hearing problems, for example, but in one way or another their common denominator is that they cause difficulty in communicating in the person who suffers from it. To break down these communication barriers, Google’s research and discourse teams introduced a new communication tool: Project Relate.

This new application for Android aims to help people with speech problems to communicate more easily with others and interact with the Google assistant.

How does this new Google technology work?

“Project Relate started in 2018 when we realized that our speech recognition technology could be improved to help people with speech impairments better understand each other. Standard speech recognition does not always work as well for people with atypical speech, because the algorithms have not been trained on samples of your speech. So we decided to create an application that would be custom trained based on people’s unique speech patterns, ”says Julie Canttiau, product manager at Google on the research team.

To start, the three functions of the application are: lists, repetition and assistant. Initially, Project Relate users have to influence default phrases and formulations in the application. Based on these recordings, the application learns the individual’s language pattern.

In the case of lists, the application transcribes the user’s spoken input in real time and displays it on the screen, the texts can be shown to other people if necessary, but can also be copied and pasted.

In the case of repeating, the user’s voice input is repeated by the synthetic voice, which is useful in direct conversations and can be understood immediately.

In the case of the assistant function, it offers direct access to the Google Assistant from the application, so that its functions can be used on the basis of individually learned speech recognition and can help users to turn on the lights or play a song with their voices.

The Google Assistant features, as well as features that use speech to text and speech, are intended to be more inclusive for users with neurological conditions that affect their speech.

Has it been officially launched? Who will be able to occupy it?

The tool has only been released in its beta version in English in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, people with speech disabilities can use it as a voice assistant and all as a result of the improvement of Google’s speech recognition.

Those who want to be part of the great and ambitious project can register at gco / ProjectRelate. To be a selected volunteer, participants must be 18 years or older and “have difficulty being understood by others.” Also, they will need a Google account and an Android phone with OS 8 or later.

Those chosen will be assigned the rate of recording 500 phrases, which should take between 30 and 90 minutes to record and then they will have to share their voice samples, and thus they will have access to the functions.

This is the result of a large chain of research that has begun to take shape. Also, in 2019, Google started the Project Euphonia to improve its Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms by collecting data for people with speech problems and is training its algorithms to recognize sounds and gestures to help people with communication disabilities. Without a doubt, Project Relate is a breakthrough in innovation, inclusion, technology and diversity for Google.

