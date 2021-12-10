Thanks to a new 3D printing technique developed by UCL researchers, the light from a smartphone screen can be used to print medications.

The method could facilitate the preparation of personalized medicines in clinics, remote areas or even in patients’ homes.





Medical printer the size of a coffee machine

The researchers used a new smartphone-based printer, a version of the M3DIMAKER printer that they developed in collaboration with a UCL spin-off company, FabRx, co-founded by three members of the UCL research team.

If more trials are successful and medical technology gets regulatory approval, a patient could have their own medical 3D printer at home, the size of a coffee machine.

A custom resin formulation would be sent to a patient that forms the base of the Printlet (3D printed tablet), which constitutes the required medication dissolved in a solution of a photoreactive chemical. Your doctor would prescribe a fixed dose of the medicine. The patient then pours the drug solution into the resin tank of their printer..

They then use a mobile app to customize the shape of the Printlet. The patient inserts their smartphone into the printer, where the light from the screen reacts with the drug solution to solidify into a printlet of the appropriate size and shape with a specified amount of the drug.