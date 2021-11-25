Compact slow cookers are great for small kitchens and small families, but if you want to get the most out of it, you need a larger format to be able to make incredible roasts at low temperatures. This Crock-Pot with 7.5 liter capacity allows you to cook a whole roast chicken and large pieces of meat or fish directly, but also stews, soups and desserts for many servings.

The leading brand that revolutionized home cooking with its programmable low-consumption pots offers us with this model a very versatile Crock-Pot that we also have price reduction for Black Friday. In Amazon we find it now only 76.89 61.77 euros.

Crock-Pot CSC063X Digital Slow Cooker, 7.5 Liter, Stainless Steel

This large capacity pot follows the usual Crock-Pot mechanism, that is, maximum simplicity to cook delicious recipes with minimum effort. In addition to the two powers of high and low temperature and the function of keeping warm, it has the added advantage of incorporating a digital programmable timer from 30 minutes to 20 hours. So we can adjust the recipes to our schedules and enjoy delicious freshly made dishes when we get home.

The ceramic pot can be inserted in the oven and serve as is at the table, something important when finishing for example roast meats, bread or a plate of pasta or vegetables that we want to gratin and brown. Stews are good for some ten people all at once, but it’s also great for session sessions. batch cooking and have extra servings to refrigerate or freeze.

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have 30 day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here and follow the best live deals here.

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Black Friday 2021: best offers on kitchen robots and small appliances

Directly to the Palate | Not Without My Crock-Pot: 14 Slow Cooker Recipes To Eat Right Without Slaving In The Kitchen