HBO Max is now available in Spain. A month ago the service landed with a totally renewed application on all devices and a great catalog with some of the most important series and films in cinema and television. To take advantage of it, we want to tell you a HBO Max trick to save you good money on your subscription.

When HBO Max arrived in Spain, it did so without raising the price of the old service, poorer in terms of catalog and functionalities of its applications. And although it is not a high price you can still make it lower. At least if we take into account what other streaming services cost,

But you have to hurry, this HBO Max hack to save you half of your lifetime subscription will only be available today, since Offer expires November 30. That is, only a few more hours will be available.

We are going to explain step by step each of the steps to follow to get this spectacular discount with a very limited time (only today) and that you will enjoy forever.

HBO Max trick to save you 50% of the subscription

Before we get to it, keep in mind that the HBO Max cheat offer is only valid for new subscribers, that is, they register for the first time. What’s more offer only applies to self-renewing monthly subscription plan of HBO Max and not to other modalities or to the packages included with the operator.

However, if you want to keep this price forever, you can register a new account and save half the subscription. To take advantage of this HBO Max trick and access to the catalog at a reduced price forever, you will only have to sign up for the promotional website of the company and follow the steps:

Enter the HBO Max offer through this link.

Fill in the fields with your personal data to activate your account.

Download the HBO Max apps for iOS or Android.

Enjoy the best catalog available.

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Includes the entire Warner catalog, Cartoon Network classics and major releases such as Matrix and Dune. !Now you can subscribe with a 50% offer forever!

And ready. But remember you have to hurry. This offer expires at midnight, so you only have a few hours left to have a 50% discount forever in the subscription, which you can also share with several friends or family. Making the price even cheaper.