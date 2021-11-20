Google will carry out a course to improve the influencer marketing on Youtube Shorts with his “School for Gamers”.

The video game industry has proven its importance for millions of users around the world who use their consoles and PC year after year to spend time entering alternate worlds to reality, in addition to some other so-called content creators who make video game videos. , has allowed them to earn income and find a profession on live streaming platforms. According to data from the Pew Research Center in 2019, on YouTube, video game content was considered the most popular on the platform, since up to 18 percent of all content uploaded to the platform belongs to that category.

Similarly, Statista shows in his study of what happens on the internet in a minute that Twitch, the platform recognized for the consumption of live videos from video game e eSports, has 2 million views every 60 seconds, so video game content is constantly growing on various platforms.

The wide demand for this type of content has caused more and more people to choose to join this world of streaming on their preferred platform, giving input that the influencer marketing can continue to grow in this sector, facts that Google will try to promote and improve with the help of a new course.

Taking into account the considerable time that internet users consume content from gaming through direct, Google and Youtube have decided to launch a new course to improve influencer marketing with a new edition of “School for Gamers”, which will consist of a series of classes that will allow the video game content creator to increase their knowledge on YouTube through four virtual talks to generate greater income and get closer to their audiences.

These four virtual talks will be given on November 23, 25 and 30, as well as another on December 2, where those belonging to them will interact with Google experts to learn more about how to be successful with the new function of Youtube, Shorts. Similarly, some recommendations will be mentioned to improve live broadcasts, with a special session dedicated to female creators on the platform with the presence of LuzgamingXD, Micaela Mantegna from Women un Games Argentina and Isabel Gracia Vargas from the Project Manager at Google Spain.

In order to access the “School for gamers ”from Youtube just do it click on this link and register, the site will allow you to participate in a minimum of one session and a maximum of four sessions, where points such as:

How to make successful broadcasts?

Youtube Shorts and Gaming

Monetization alternatives for gamers

Special panel: Women in Gaming

Despite the fact that “educational content” is being promoted in some way to promote influencers, as this time it is doing Google and Youtube with the courseThis would not only benefit the participants, but if they were successful, this would also increase the income of these brands (little by little), so they would basically be training future platform workers. However, this also improves the image of companies and they manage to see themselves in some way socially responsible, since it is a free service.

This type of course would be added to other actions carried out by the different social media platforms in order for users to use these spaces to also increase the income of some brands, such as Instagram previously, who intends to encourage influencers to sell. more and become entrepreneurs in this space, resulting in better income for both the brand and them.

