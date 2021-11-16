In this case we find an interesting open source project that has been with us for a good number of years and has not stopped improving. Thanks to the periodic updates that come to this application, the multiple functions that it makes available to us continue to improve and adapt to the times. Those of you who have already used this tool on occasion, surely you know what we mean.

Access many of Audacity’s features

Once we put the program into operation and load the files with which we are going to work, the graphics corresponding to them will automatically appear on the screen. That’s what the visual aspect of Audacity, but it is not the most striking thing we are going to find. And it is that the program as such presents us with a good number of functions, all of them related to the audio editing sector. Perhaps the most interesting thing that we can mention here is that this is a program designed for both professionals and home users.

In general terms, we will only have to select the function we want to carry out, configure some parameters, and execute it on the loaded file. It must be said that most of these are going to be found in the main interface of the program. That is why we recommend you take a look at everything that we are going to find in the menu option called Effect. But in this specific case we want to focus on a specific official who will surely be very useful in many cases.