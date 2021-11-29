The players of Forza Horizon 5 They continue to do their thing with the cars in the game, it seems that there is no car that is not touched by lovers of speed. Recently, players have started using a single car for their Drag races, the reason, no one can beat it. If you are smart and skilled at the wheel, this car is perfect for breaking any record in all kinds of races.

The car in question is the Lamborghini Sesto Element Forza Edition, this car was one of the first to reach the X999 improvement of Forza Horizon 5, this improvement makes it one of the most epic and fastest cars in the whole game, although there are cars like the Koenigsegg who have managed to exceed 500km, the Sixth Element Forza Edition he has something that makes him unstoppable in drag racing.

Players who want to start running with him sixth element, all they have to do is get the car, there are several ways to get this vehicle, one of them is in the Wheel spin. On some occasions Wheel spin They give you the Sesto Element, but if you can’t get it that way, I recommend you go to the car auctions; sure, if you have money.

Once you have the Lamborghini Sesto Element in your possession, it is time to improve it, go to the settings and better, select the player editions, there you will find an edition that raises the speed of the Lamborghini Sesto Element up to 449 km, this is usually the most popular.

Once equipped, it is time to go racing against your friends, this car is one of the fastest in the game, if your car starts to lag behind, I recommend you take a little slipstream, so you can catch up with any opponent in a pair milliseconds.