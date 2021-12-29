With this book you learn to discover and exploit your own creativity

The creativity It is fundamental in our day to day and there is a huge expectation around the management of ideas, as well as in the way in which we end up moving away from the occurrence, to land our work in an important exercise of discovery, in the way we understand the discipline that leads to what we think is materialized.

Many professionals and students face a creative drought, which is a challenge in innovating the way we understand the market.

From this conception, a tremendously important role is played and it is the importance of the works, which guides us in understanding how to make the occurrence become an idea, it becomes a management and in the end we achieve creativity.

So you can rescue your creativity

In The Artist’s Path: A Course of Discovery and Rescue of Your Own Creativity, Julia Cameron he writes what he has called a course of discovery, as well as rescue of the creativity that lies in each one of us.

The author assumes that most professionals, students and ordinary people aspire to achieve greater creativity, but are convinced that it is something impossible to achieve, which eventually leads to denying what Cameron calls the pleasure of dreaming. reject the natural impulses and allow personalities to emerge.

“(The work) teaches us to create with greater freedom through the conscious use of a series of tools, which will help us to end the creative block. Its effect is similar to yoga and the constant practice of daily writing ”, explains the person in charge of this ambitious work, for achieving the unthinkable: being creative.

The weight of an idea

Brainstorming is a powerful discipline that demands the best of people seeking to improve this aspect of their student, professional, and ordinary lives. Within this expectation, it seems essential to understand what values ​​are fundamental to achieve better activities in the management of ideas.

