To introduce themselves to digital experiences, Real Madrid announced the incorporation of the Adobe brand as a new sponsor, with the use of Adobe Experience Cloud committed to offering sports-investing entertainment experiences to fans.

This action is part of the brand’s mission to become a global entertainment company.

The benefits of using the Adobe Experience Cloud platform to create personalized experiences for Real Madrid fans

Using Adobe’s customer data, Real Madrid will create profiles in real time to better understand their relationship with the brand, allowing the club to create, manage and deliver personalized content.

With the personalization of content, brands can offer better and different experiences according to the customer journey, profile and behavior of consumers. Do not forget that there are several levels of customization, ranging from audience segmentation to platforms capable of creating unique experiences for each user.

In this regard, the CTO of Real Madrid said: “Adobe helps us balance data and privacy in a way that allows us to get to know our fans better through the trust we have earned, and by offering them the products and services they want.”

The purpose of the alliance for Real Madrid is to translate the experiences of the stadiums into digital investment, for example, digitally they are bringing the Santiago Bernabéu to a global audience, which will have access to experiences, products and services on-line.

The relevance of immersive entertainment experiences

According to the firm LLYC, the market for immersive entertainment experiences is moving at great speed and allows us to do something that until now could not be done: demonstrate rather than promise.

The study “The Effect of mere touch on Perceived Ownership” published in the LLYC text, “Inverse content or the end of our boring lives” says that it was shown that consumers were capable of being able to touch a product were willing to pay for it and those who imagined they had touched it were still willing to pay for it.

Today there is a content revolution and something that seems not to change is the need to tell great stories in which, more than ever, consumers will become the protagonists.

Undoubtedly, the goal of using inverse sports entertainment experiences can enrich the digital experience, make it more sensory and it will be perceived as something more real.

Another benefit will be seen in the return on investment, since with the Adobe platform, business growth can be accelerated, since the connection with the consumer will be more intimate and will promote a deeper commitment to personalization.

Finally with the opening of a digital ecosystem, destinations will be more accessible to fans and will be close through platforms, channels and devices.

