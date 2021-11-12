With These Underwear Sets Black Friday And All Fall Paint To Be More Comfortable Than Ever

Because the inside matters as much as what is seen from the outside, intimate pieces of men’s clothing such as briefs and briefs They have to be as comfortable and functional as the garments we wear in our day to day, that is why we take advantage of the discounts and unique prices of Black Friday to fill our wardrobe with interior pieces that will make you bet on comfort and freshness every day. .

Tight, colorful designs and lightweight materials to maximize the feeling of comfort all day is what these packs of underwear from top brands offer, cwith which the confidence of dressing from within is guaranteed.

Levi’s 7 pack briefs





With this pack, you will have a different brief for each day of the week thanks to Levi’s, that bets on geometric print designs and its iconic red label to add it to the waistband of these stretch cotton models perfect to wear under any garment.

You find them reduced from 64.99 to 41.57 euros.

Levi’s Black Friday Men’s Boxer Briefs Multipack (7 Pack), Black, White, L for Men

Umbro Microfiber Briefs Pack





Super modern designs and incredible colors is what Umbro presents us in this set of four briefs with a waistband and elastic fit that maximize the feeling of freedom of movement you experience with the brand’s performance garments.

You find them reduced from 19.17 to 17.94 euros.

UMBRO Men’s Underwear Briefs Microfiber (Set of 4)

Set of five briefs by find.





A different color to choose from Monday to Friday is the proposal of the Amazon brand, find., With which we will dress in the interior. Their briefs are ideal for any activity Thanks to their soft and breathable cotton, which makes them an infallible option to wear every day.

You find them reduced from 27 to 19.69 euros.

Amazon Brand – find. Y-Front Men’s Brief, Pack of 5, Multicolor (Neon Blue / Neon Pink / Neon Purple / Neon Scuba / Green), L, Label: L

Fila black boxer pair





Two boxers with a discreet and super comfortable design made of 95% cotton. These Fila underpants They are made for those who love the comfort of garments that fit perfectly.

You find them available from 14.21 euros.

Fila FU5016 / 2, Boxer Men, Black, S

FM London tagless boxer set





No logo and no labels, it’s how these boxers from FM London bet on simplicity in a ” formula that has led them to be one of Amazon’s best sellers, which is that they are pure discretion also in their colors, which adopt a phenomenal range of grays.

You find them available from 18.69 euros.

FM London Tagless Boxer, Black (Dark Assorted), Small (Pack of 5) for Men

Images | Pinterest | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.