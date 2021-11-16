The towels, as it happens with the rest of bathroom textiles, they wear out as time goes by. They lose color, softness … and that means that we stop using them, or that we do not feel comfortable doing it.

Fortunately, there are tricks to keep your towels as spotless as the first day. And to get to know them, we wanted to talk to the textile experts of The Mallorquina so they can tell us what we can do to keep the towels like new.

First of all: we must be aware of the towels we buy





For the towels to meet our expectations, they have to be soft and absorbent. And that is achieved with a high level of quality that has to do with the grammage (number of threads), and the composition. Or what is the same, the material.

In this sense, 100% cotton towels are the most resistant. They are thicker, fluffier, and in addition to having a great absorption capacity, they are more pleasant to the touch. Regarding the weight, the towels should have a minimum weight of 500 gr / m2.

What to do so that the towels last beautiful and functional for longer?





If you want the towels to maintain their softness, you should take into account some basic care:

1.To begin with, La Mallorquina recommends washing towels in the washing machine before using them, with a short program, with little detergent and, above all, without fabric softener.

2.In subsequent washes, use appropriate programs that do not damage the towels, with determild rgents and not very high temperatures. From In this way, the fibers will be preserved correctly and we will prevent them from being damaged.

The trick: We can substitute the fabric softener for a measure of “plug” of white vinegar to ensure that it maintains its absorption power. Vinegar will also be helpful in removing lint from new towels and the musty smell.





3.With regard to when to wash them, it is advisable to wash them once a week, and above all, it is necessary to prevent them from accumulating moisture: always leave them lying, if it is possible that the sun does not touch them directly, since if they do not tend to stiffen up.

The humidity residing in the towels will not only make the towel smell bad, it will also cause them to be infected with bacteria. We can disinfect them with ½ cup of baking soda. It is important that in the same wash we do not mix the vinegar and bicarbonate, always in different cycles.

4.The use of the dryer is not a problem, since the dryer usually leaves the towels very fluffy. It is important to use the appropriate program so that they are completely dry if we do not want to iron them or an iron program that leaves them with a very light humidity that facilitates ironing.

More information | The Mallorquina

In Decoesfera | We say goodbye to the heat and we welcome and prepare for chilly nights with light duvets, duvets or bedspreads

It has inspired us

Combed cotton toilet towel. Price on Amazon: 2.75 euros.

LA MALLORQUINA Combed Cotton Towel – Basic LM Green (Dressing Towel – 30x50cm – Green) | Towels for Bath, Hotel, Gym, SPA

Carded cotton towel. Price on Amazon: 5.20 euros.

LA MALLORQUINA Carded cotton towel – Basic LMQ Rosa (Washbasin Towel – 50x100cm – Pink) | Towels for Bath, Hotel, Gym, SPA

Combed cotton towel. Price on Amazon: 12.50 euros.

LA MALLORQUINA Combed cotton towel – Basic LM Green (Shower Towel – 70x140cm – Green) | Towels for Bath, Hotel, Gym, SPA

Set of 4 carded cotton towels – zante (Pack of 2 washbasin towels + 2 shower towels). Price on Amazon: 45.80 euros.

LA MALLORQUINA Set of 4 Carded Cotton Towels – Zante (Pack 2 Basin + 2 Shower – Silver) | 100% Cotton Towel Set