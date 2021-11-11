A connected home is always an idea that appeals to functionality and to complement our leisure routines when we are at home, and as good music lovers that we are, smart soundbars and speakers They have become companions of our day to day, therefore, we hunt for those sound bars that are perfect in any corner of your house to fill your environments with music.

With bluetooth and cable connection to make them compatible with all your devices, these sound bars are the plus that your television or computer needs to offer you a complete multimedia experience.

Hisense HS205 sound bar





Equipped with Bluetooth technology that connects quickly to your smart devices, this sound bar lets you enjoy unsurpassed quality both music from your smartphone and your television, to which you can also connect it through an HDMI cable. It also has an installation system for the wall, which makes it perfect to take up less space in your furniture.

You find it reduced from 99 to 49 euros.

Hisense HS205 – Soundbar 2.0 ch, 60W, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC / Optical / Aux / USB, 3 sound modes

Majority Bowfell 2.1 Soundbar





A compact and super functional design is what it offers us this Majority Bowfell soundbar featuring a 50W powered subwoofer that offers us an enveloping sound. With its remote control you can choose different audio modes to emphasize music, dialogues or movies depending on the use you want to give it, you can also use it on other devices through its 3.5 mm connection and even USB.

Majority Bowfell 2.1 Soundbar with Optics, AUX + RCA USB Playback 50W TV Bluetooth PC Black

You find it reduced from 39.95 to 29.96 euros.

Sharp HT-SB110 Home Theater Soundbar





A powerful bar with a length of 80 centimeters that is the perfect multimedia complement for your home is what SHARP offers us, with a product that with its bluetooth, HDMI and 3.5 mm connections makes it compatible with any type of device. It has a remote control to operate it from a distance without being aware of your smartphone and its sound is ideal to cover an entire room without problem.

You find it reduced from 86 to 53.99 euros.

Sharp HT-SB110 – Home cinema sound bar (Bluetooth, HDMI, ARC / CEC, Maximum total output power: 90W, remote control, 80 cm) color black

Newskill Vamana RGB Soundbar





Because lovers of gamer aesthetics also have a product designed for them, this soundbar from New Alternative Technologies incorporates RGB lights in its base to make match with your desktop computer and backlit keyboard. Due to its compact size you can place it on your desk without problem to fill a small room with music at a decent power.

You find it reduced from 39.95 to 24.95 euros.

Newskill Vamana RGB 10W Bluetooth Sound Bar

Images | Unsplash | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.