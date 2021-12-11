With time literally on top of you, if you haven’t given yourself the opportunity to take a look at the long list of gifts you have to buy for this Christmas, we have good news for you: and that is that we have come to take a load off your shoulders. offer you the best options with which to be sure when it comes to gifts for the closest men in the social circle, and there is none that can resist the aroma of an excellent renowned fragrance, like these with which you will surprise them at Christmas.

Classic aromas and much more contemporary formulas for those who are new to the world of luxury fragrances are the perfect options with which to bet and succeed if you have a pending gift for your boss or a man in the family.

Armani Stronger With You Gift Set

With a sweet and warm aromatic aftertaste, Armani Stronger With You offers all men a halo of bottled sensuality, and it is that the body of its notes with cinnamon, vanilla and cedar closure make it an ode to modern masculinity.

You find it reduced from 102 to 49.25 euros.

Giorgio Armani Emporio Armani Stronger With You Giorgio Armani Eau de Toilette Gift Box

Boss Bottled Hugo Boss gift box

Vibrant and energetic, this fragrance is designed for the modern man who does not stop. Its spicy and floral notes open a trail of energy followed by sandalwood and cedar to close with force and vigor an elegant combination made to succeed.

You find it reduced from 95.55 to 49.95 euros.

Eau de toilette Boss Bottled Hugo Boss gift box

CK One Calvin Klein Gift Box

Designed with the most energetic and young men in mind, this Calvin Klein fragrance is a citrus energy pump that gives way to fruity notes like bergamot papaya, a fresh and vigorous aroma to conquer, with all success, the nose of adolescent boys.

You find it reduced from 69.99 to 32.95 euros.

CK One Calvin Klein Eau de Toilette Gift Set

Bambu Man gift box Adolfo Dominguez

A fresh and perfect fragrance for day to day: Bambu Man by Adolfo Domínguez is a wink of marine notes that leave a sensation of cleanliness on the skin, to later become sweeter thanks to its closure with hints of amber.

You find it reduced from 58.50 to 36.90 euros.

Gift box Eau de Toilette Bambu Man Adolfo Dominguez

Rochas Man de Rochas gift box

If you could bottle the masculine sexiness we need to make it big on a first date, then we have to name MAN de Rochas, a fragrance that bets on cappuccino, sandalwood and virginia cedar to triumph with its warmth on winter days.

You find it reduced from 83 to 42 euros.

Gift box Eau de Toilette Rochas Man Rochas

Davidoff Cool Water Gift Set

For a touch of freshness that refers us to the feeling of having left the barbershop, Coll Water by Davidoff is the ideal perfume, since its notes of seawater, lavender and rosemary provide that touch of summery blizzard that always works well to project elegance on a day-to-day basis.

You find it reduced from 95.76 to 39.95 euros.

Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette Gift Set

Del Pozo Halloween Man Gift Set

A fragrance as the perfect companion for night out and moments of greater intimacy: this is Halloween Man from Del Pozo, which with citrus outflows and warm development of cinnamon and vanilla, make this formula a sure hit for any man’s taste.

You find it reduced from 67 to 40.20 euros.

Eau de Toilette Halloween Man Halloween Gift Set

