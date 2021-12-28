With these home exercise accessories that you can buy on Amazon you can start to achieve your goal of being fit

Do not deny it: surely you, like many of the men who are reading this, have a New Year’s resolution to start exercising, which is perfect, however, where to start can be a huge headache. .. unless you keep reading, as we have made the list of essential items to start exercising at home without spending a fortune thanks to the accessories on sale that you can find on Amazon.

Ideal for newbies, or for those who already have experience in the field but want to continue exercising at home, we have the following recommendations, which fit all pockets and all spaces, however small they may be.

Chin-up bar





Ideal for exercising your arms in the corners (or frames, rather) of the house, we have this chin-up bar from Ultrasport, which fits into any space. Its steel construction provides a support for 100 kilograms of weight and, if you do not want to fix it permanently, you can make use of its temporary installation thanks to its rubber closures.

You find it reduced from 20.24 to 17.99 euros.

Ultrasport Double Door Pull Up Bar, Upper Body Device, Adjustable for Widths 63.5-103 cm, Sturdy Steel, Max Load 100-150 kg, Unisex, Black, 2-Way

Abdominal roller





This PROIRON design offers stability and safety thanks to its three wheels with which you can exercise your abdomen and arms from home. It includes a knee mat, and best of all, it can be folded away to take up much less space.

You find it reduced from 22.99 to 15.99 euros.

PROIRON Folding Abs Wheel – Fitness Ab Roller with Large Mat for Muscle Training Fitness Exercise at Home

Bodybuilding bench





For a more intense workout, this HOMCOM weight training bench is perfect, since you can work the torso, abdomen, arms and legs with just one device. It does not take up too much space, it is robust, durable and highly stable to complement your fitness initiation routines.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 57.39 euros.

HOMCOM Bodybuilding Bench Abdominal Bench Weights Multifunctional Arm Stretch for Fitness with 2 Steel Expander Strings

Push-up support





To guarantee maximum performance in each flexion, these steel supports with resistance of up to 300 kilos They are designed to reduce pressure on the wrist and prevent injuries, and their grip prevents slipping even in spite of sweat.

You find them reduced from 15.99 to 10.39 euros.

PROIRON Push Up Bar Push Up Support Handles Push Up Tilt Design

8 kg kettlebell





As a complement to strength routines, This 8-kilo kettlebell will be a plus to exercise your arms, shoulders, legs and buttocks. Its handle is the perfect size to be held with both hands or just one, and its robustness guarantees that it will accompany you in your routines for a long time.

You find it reduced from 45.99 to 31.99 euros.

PROIRON Cast Iron Kettlebell, 8kg Kettlebell for Bodybuilding and Weight Training

Jump rope





Because one of the basic exercises of a lifetime cannot be left out, This jump rope can be used with or without rope, which adds comfort to a design that you can take anywhere.

You find it reduced from 19.99 to 13.59 euros.

PROIRON Skipping Rope, Counted Skipping Rope Crossfit High Speed ​​Cordless Jump Rope Adjustable Length & Weighted, for Home, Outdoor, Men, Women (Gray)

