Because it is never too late to add technology to our day-to-day lifestyle, we can always make use of technological advances that help make our work and leisure routines more bearable, an example of this. are smart watches, which have become so popular that many of us could not live without them, so much so, that we offer you our selection of discounted smartwatches so that you are part of those of us who bet on technology as part of our lifestyle.

Sports-inspired models that house great technology inside, and other more formal ones that will accompany you with all your looks, are an example of how the smartwatch market has expanded, with proposals for everyone.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro





A design that combines the best of technology with the design of a conventional watch: This piece from HUAWEI offers us a sapphire sphere that protects a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, enough space to show us mobile notifications.

Its battery guarantees us up to 2 weeks of duration, and more than 100 training modes can be configured to monitor your exercise routines.

You find it reduced from 299 to 169.99 euros.

FOSSIL Gen 5 Smartwatch





A classic design to not clash with any look: this is this FOSSIL smartwatch in which you find an always-on screen that shows notifications for messages, calls, social networks and more. It is also ideal for physical activities, such as swimming, running and cycling, routines of which it offers you an automatic and precise tracking.

You find it reduced from 229 to 171.75 euros.

HUAWEI Watch Fit





For those who like simple designs, there are also infallible and stylish options such as this HUAWEI Watch Fit watch, with a rectangular screen whose brightness adapts to sunlight. Its fast charge battery offers us 10 days of battery life and a whole day with a fast charge of 5 minutes. With its built-in GPS sensor, it helps you get accurate metrics of your runs and your exercise routines, which include 12 types of animated quick workouts to do at work, and full-body stretches for those who do the home office.

You find it reduced from 129 to 64 euros.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT – Smartwatch, 1.64 “AMOLED Screen and USB-C Adapter, Up to 10 Days Battery, 96 Training Modes, Built-in GPS, 5ATM, Blood Oxygen Saturation, Black Read: Malena Costa's beauty and makeup tricks: her five essential products

HONOR Watch GS Pro





If what you are looking for is a more sporty look, then the HONOR GS Pro smartwatch is for you, since by its connection, it allows you to hang up, answer or make calls from its screen. Designed to accurately track heart rate, GPS and more, this watch is perfect for those who like to exercise and go outdoors, as its water resistance of up to 50 meters and 100 training modes make it a perfect complement to both to practice crossfit as for swimming.

You find it reduced from 169 to 129.90 euros.

HONOR Watch GS Pro 48mm Smart Watch for Men Bluetooth Calls (Answer, Reject, Hang Up a Call) SpO2 Monitor, 1.39 “AMOLED, Blue Camouflage

HUAWEI Watch GT2 Sport





A much rougher and modernist look is what we see on the HUAWEI Watch GT2 Sport, a sportier option in its design that incorporates a 3D glass screen and that inside, we find a high-performance winery with a duration of up to two weeks.

With a bluetooth connection to receive calls, various training modes available and GPS, this is one of the most complete smartwatches that you can find on the market.

You find it reduced from 239 to 109 euros.

HUAWEI Watch GT2 Sport- Smartwatch with 46 Mm Case + USBC (Up to 2 Weeks Battery, 1.39 “Amoled Touch Screen, GPS, 15 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calls), Matte Black

Fitbit Versa 3





A basic option, but with great functions if what you are looking for is physical activity tracking: so is this Fitbit Versa 3 that keeps track of your exercise routines, and that, in addition, it also creates an intensity map of your workouts with a count of time, calories and distance traveled.

With its connection to Spotify and Deezer, music is guaranteed, and you can play your favorite lists and favorite stations without problem.

You find it reduced from 229.95 to 155 euros.

Fitbit Versa 3 – Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS, Continuous Heart Rate Analysis, Integrated Alexa and +6 Day Battery, Black

Images | Unsplash | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.