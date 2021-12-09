Wearing gloves, taking them off when we get home, using the hydroallocholic gel or constantly washing our hands are practices that make our skin dry out extremely, and even more so when we have the coldest season of the year upon us, that is why, thinking of a barrier that helps combat dryness, we think of hand creams as the best ally this winter, and these are the best weapons with which to combat that feeling of roughness.

Hand creams are usually composed of up to 50% oil, which makes them thicker and, therefore, perfect to achieve its mission of moisturizing our skin, causing the oils to act as a protective barrier between the skin and the harsh, moisture-deprived air that blows in the winter.

If you are thinking of adding a hand cream to your day-to-day care routine, look for a cream that is thick and fragrance free. Chemicals in the scent, like alcohol, dry out your skin and cause more damage, instead go for hydrating ingredients like shea butter, oatmeal, aloe vera, and jojoba oil.

Neutrogena Rapid Absorption Hand Cream





Popular for its light consistency, this hand cream promises rapid absorption without leaving a greasy feeling on the skin. Its components such as glycerin and vitamin E achieve their purpose of deeply hydrating on a daily basis.

You find it available for 10.30 euros.

Duplo Neutrogena Rapid Absorption Hand Cream

Biomans hand cream by Biotherm





Beyond moisturizing and protecting ourselves from the external factors of winter weather, this Biotherm hand cream also helps prevent the signs of aging. Its UV filter SPF 15 is the perfect protection for the day to day when we leave the house.

You find it reduced from 25 to 18.75 euros.

Biomains hand cream 100 ml Biotherm

L’Occitane Karit’e Hand Cream





With shea butter as the star ingredient, this L’Occitane hand cream nourishes and protects your hands of the effects of the cold in a uniform and nutritive way, which makes it one of the best sellers in the world.

You find it available for 8 euros.

Shea Butter Hand Cream 30 ml L’Occitane en Provence Without

Elizabeth Arden Intensive Nutrition Cream





Intensive repair for very dry skin and for diabetics: this Elizabeth Arden cream guarantees deep hydration for up to 8 hours thanks to its light, fast-absorbing formula with emollient substances and Vitamin E.

You find it reduced from 28 to 22.40 euros.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Cream

Clarins Jeunesse de Mains cream





Because not only is it enough to hydrate our hands, with this Clarins cream we can make them look younger and smoother. Thanks to the hydrating sesame oil and anti-free radicals, it helps prevent cracking of the driest skin.

You find it reduced from 12 to 8.95 euros.

Clarins Youth Hand Cream 30 ml

Images | Unsplash | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.