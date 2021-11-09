The Good End 2021 is coming! Find out how to find real deals on Amazon and Mercado Libre.

Because you have to remember that not all the offers that are shown during the Good End, are in reality. There are many times that first they raise the price of the product, and then lower it to the original cost and thus deceive us that it is a great offer.

With these 2 apps that we are going to recommend, you will be able to know the costs of the products for weeks, so you will verify that the price they offer you is lower than usual.

Download Mercado Track or Keepa, so you can verify which are the real offers in these 2 great digital commerce platforms during the Good End. Take advantage of the discounts and make the best decisions during this day of discounts.

Apps for the Good End

Mercado Track is a Google Chrome extension and is only used to verify offers in Mercado Libre; while Keppa only works with Amazon.

How to download Mercado Track for the Good End?

Search for “Market Track” in Google Chrome. Select the option «Market Track (Local)» Click Add to Chrome.

How to use Mercado Track?

Go to the “offers” tab in Mercado libre and look for the product you are going to buy Once you have selected the product, click on «See in Market Track» A graph will appear with the behavior of the prices of the last weeks of that product. Slide the screen vertically, down to the bottom you can see the behavior of the price to know if it really is an offer or an inflated price.

How to download Keppa for the Good End?

Search for “Keepa” in Google Chrome. Select the option “Keepa – Amazon Price Tracker” Click Add to Chrome.

How to use Keepa?