So that the planet’s temperature does not rise above that dangerous 1.5ºc, Toyota Argentina incorporates hybrid technology into its vehicle commercialization offer and at the Zárate Plant it implemented a new model of linear production and consumption in the industry.

The automotive industry is to blame for 9 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

According to the study “Accelerators of climate change: the most polluting car brands” carried out by Greenpeace, in 2018, the business groups that had the highest emissions of manufactured vehicles were: Volkswagen – manufacturer of SEAT, Porsche, Škoda or Audi, among others; Renault / Nissan; Toyota, General Motors; and Hyundai / Kia.

The five manufacturers were responsible for 2.6 gigantons of CO2, Greenpeace held them responsible for their inaction to comply with the CO2 reduction commitments and now in the context of the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, Toyota Argentina shows that it is carrying out a change in their way of production.

Toyota Argentina took the first big step

The Toyota Motor Corporation brand raised its Environmental Challenge towards 2050 in 2015, which consists of six areas of action to contribute to the decarbonization of the planet and establish a culture based on recycling.

Achieve zero polluting emissions in vehicles. Achieving create polluting emissions in their useful life. Achieve zero polluting emissions in factories. Minimize and optimize the use of water in production areas Establish a society based on the culture of recycling. Establish a future society in harmony with nature.

Under these areas they set up their new plans, the Zárate plant will consume electricity from renewable sources from two wind farms in Buenos Aires and have installed large areas of solar panels for the administrative areas of the factory.

Today with its waste plant, the company earns the equivalent of $ 5.4 for each vehicle manufactured and a total of $ 8 in the total manufacturing cycle of Hilux or SW4 products.

In waste treatment, they have managed to recycle 500 kg of recycled material to produce parts of the Hilux and SW4, as well as 367,647 radio antennas for the Pick-ups. They also made 2,000 sunglasses, 100 camping drink coolers and 80 folding boxes, as part of the products of the brand’s store, with a production of 7,900 kg of recycled plastic.

They are also working for a Composting Plant, where the food waste of at least 9,000 people per day is treated. To size the action, in 2020, 100,000 kg of organic waste were composted.

See more: