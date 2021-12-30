This year that is ending has been especially tough in all aspects. Yesterday, the family of Sabine Weiss announced her death on December 28. With her disappears the last representative of the French photographers who focused on the human being in the second half of the 20th century.





Many people may not be familiar with the name Sabine Weiss. But they sure know Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis or Edouard Boubat. These photographers tried to highlight the human being above all else after the horror of war. They tried to bring optimism to society through photography.

And Sabine Weiss, although she never believed she was part of such a movement, is one of the best photographers of those years. Their way of looking was so important that many photographers today still have them as references.



Sabine Weiss, a photographer’s life from Les Rencontres d’Arles on Vimeo.

Humanistic photography has always been considered a cure for the wounded soul of the West. And it has always been a reflection of the truth. In fact, it does not matter to discover that the scenery was often prepared. They helped understand the world.

Sabine Weiss, one of the best humanist photographers

He was born in 1924 in Switzerland. Photography took her to Paris, where published a report with only 21 years. He was always interested in humanity, to show pure life in his works. For this reason, he got three of his photographs to form part of the famous exhibition ‘The family of the man’ at MoMA, the culmination of humanist photography that many believe to be sentimental and innocent.

He was trained in the French studio of Willy Maywald and She was able to work as a freelancer with the most important illustrated magazines of those years: ‘Paris Match’, ‘The New York Times’, ‘Life’, ‘Picture Post’, ‘Die Woche’ and ‘Vogue’.



Still from Sabine Weiss, a photographer’s life from Les Rencontres d’Arles on Vimeo.

This is how he managed to portray the great personalities of the world of culture and fashion. And have enough freedom to continue with their personal projects: portray the people in their environment. He was looking for children, homeless people, and anyone who smiled.

<br>

His style is recognizable. He preferred black and white to color. He fled from overloaded compositions and sought the help of lights and shadows. And she may be one of the photographers of those years who most played with depth of field and the magic of blur without taking them to the extreme.



One of his most famous photographs of ‘Sabine Weiss, a photographer’s life from Les Rencontres d’Arles

Perhaps she was never as famous as the photographers of her generation. But the work of this five-foot-tall woman deserves to be kept in our memory. He did not seek recognition, he did not think of himself as an artist like many other photographers with a much less powerful work.

He is an example to follow for all of us who love photography. And if you still do not know his work, it is the best time to look for it and ask the wise men who are already nearby.

Due to the many awards he has received over the years, it is easy to find his books in bookstores. I recommend the catalog that they made in 2018 at the Center Pompidou and its copy in ‘Photo Poche’ that has come out this year that ends.