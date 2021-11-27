2022 is on the way to being another year without major face-to-face events in the automotive world. If a few months ago the organizers of the Geneva Motor Show closed the next edition, now those responsible for the Brussels Show have yielded to pressure, and have made the decision not to open the doors due to health insecurity.

About to close the year 2021, only the Munich Motor Show has been the great event of the year in which we have been able to know first-hand some of the upcoming novelties of the manufacturers. Across the Atlantic Los Angeles has also opened its doors, but logically with a much smaller influx than in other previous campaigns, some openings thanks to an improved health situation.

But 2022 is already on the way to reproducing the same first half of this year or, worse, that of the previous year. A few weeks ago, the organizers of the Geneva Motor Show decided to announce that they will not open the doors in the long-awaited edition of next year, which had the great objective of recovering its status as a world reference by being the great first motor show of the year, already despite the fact that important representatives had decided not to attend. Now, the Brussels Salon 2022 will not be held either.

View of the Grand Palais complex where the Brussels Motor Show takes place

The Brussels Motor Show hopes to be held in 2023

Those responsible for FEBIAC, the organizers of the great Belgian fair and the first great motor event of the year, It will continue with the closure and will not open its doors in January 2022 as they had planned to do.. And it is that not only the health situation that is worsening has been one of the causes -the main one, of course- but also the lack of brands attending the fair, since just a few days ago Nissan had announced that it would not be Present.

Officially communicated, the heads of the Belgian and Luxembourg Automobile and Cycle Federation, through Andreas Cremer, its general director, have indicated that “We anticipate that the worsening of the health situation and the planned introduction of special restrictions will not allow us accommodate the expected number of visitors in optimal conditions. For this reason, FEBIAC and its members have unanimously decided to transfer the Brussels Motor Show from January 2022 to all dealerships in the country.

Thus, instead of a face-to-face fair, a digital platform will replace what should have been the 99th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, an event in which all dealers from both countries will participate and in which customers can make inquiries. The organization can now only hope that, after the two failed editions, the one that would be the most important in the history of the Brussels Expo can be held: the one that will fulfill 100 years in January 2023; expected between January 15 and 23, 2023.