Yesterday the amendments to the draft of the new Traffic Law were voted and a series of changes have been approved that may affect all drivers, with harsher penalties than before.

In order to reduce incidents on the road, a new draft of the Traffic Law has been made that has already been voted in Parliament. This new bill seeks toughen fines and adapt to new transportation methods, with special mention for electric scooters.

It also seeks to increase the safety of cyclists, who are especially vulnerable users and who have seen how their figures have been worrying the executive more, to the point of changing the regulations in their favor.

Among the rules that have changed, highlights the controversial measure that eliminates the margin of 20 km / h to pass on secondary roads. This has been because the vast majority of fatal accidents (80%) occurred on secondary roads.

What are the new traffic law fines?

Following approval, a number of new or new offenses have been added. some of the existing ones have been retouched.

In any case, there is a tightening of fines in general. So that you don’t have to read the whole text when it comes out in the BOE, here are the most important ones:

Hold the mobile with your hand when driving . The penalty of 200 euros and 3 card points is increased. While the amount will remain the same, the points that will be removed from the card are raised to 6. It is important to note that They can fine us even if the mobile is turned off .

. The penalty of 200 euros and 3 card points is increased. While the amount will remain the same, the points that will be removed from the card are raised to 6. It is important to note that . Do not use the belt or wear it incorrectly . Again the points that they take away from the card go up again, going from 3 to 4 points and the monetary reprimand of 200 euros is maintained . This warning is not only for belts, but for any restraint that is used improperly. Children’s saddles would enter this mode.

. Again the points that they take away from the card go up again, . This warning is not only for belts, but for any restraint that is used improperly. Children’s saddles would enter this mode. Carry radar detectors in the car. It has always been forbidden to have these detectors, but now it is also fined 500 euros and 3 points. The fine is not imposed for its use, but for the mere fact of having this device in the car, even if it is in a bag in the trunk.

It has always been forbidden to have these detectors, but now it is also fined 500 euros and 3 points. The fine is not imposed for its use, but for the mere fact of having this device in the car, even if it is in a bag in the trunk. Exceed the speed of the road by 20 km / h to overtake. Drivers who exceed the speed limit of a highway will be fined. Penalties will be imposed as stipulated in the following table.

Cheating on the driving test . For doing this action they can prohibit us from taking the exam again for six months and, in addition, pay a fine of 500 euros.

. For doing this action they can prohibit us from taking the exam again for six months and, in addition, pay a fine of 500 euros. Passing cyclists without proper clearance. Before, you had to leave 1.5 meters when passing a cyclist. Now this holds true for single lane roads, but if there are more lanes going in the same direction, move to the lane to the left of the cyclist. Otherwise, you can be fined 200 euros and take 4 points from your card.

After a year of testing DGT drones are already capable of issuing fines if they catch you committing a driving offense, but what kind of fines can these devices impose? Read: This tool allows you to convert any photo or video into an animated deepfake, printing your own movements

Zero tolerance with alcohol in cases of minors. This measure is aimed directly at the electric scooter users or other similar vehicles that may be used by minors. As points cannot be taken away from them, they will have to face a financial penalty.

The changes are not yet in effect, but they don’t have much left. After the approval of the amendments, we must wait for it to be published in the BOE. We will surely have these standards in place at the beginning of next year.