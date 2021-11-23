How many times have you been to a museum in the last few years? Make no mistake, probably not many. It is widespread. Visitor numbers for the world’s 100 best art museums fell by 77% in 2020 as global closures devastated the cultural sector. While this left the industry shivering, it has also fostered a radical reinvention of how they can reach a broader, younger audience, and more importantly, make money in other ways.

Museums have millions of euros in cultural intellectual property at their fingertips. And they want to take advantage of it. Oreo cookies, iPhone cases, and TikTok could help them make millions.

This summer, the Uffizi gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. The premise of the porn site: “Some people think that museums are boring and crowded. But what if we told you that they house an invaluable collection of porn?” Well, that’s how the platform was launched to recreate erotic scenes from art history using works such as Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. And of course, in the end he had to quickly eliminate it for lack of authorization, which caused a debate about who controls the copies of works that are out of copyright or are in the public domain.





In the past, museums relied on content limited to four walls. Now, digitization has given them the opportunity to capitalize on their intellectual property (the artworks in their collection) to diversify their business and take their collections far beyond the museum walls. In 2019, global sales of licensed products were € 260 billion. And the number continues to grow every year. Historically, art and nonprofit museums have accounted for a small fraction of this, 1.5%.

And it is that museums have thousands of works of art to make profitable, some of which are the most recognizable images in the world. In the past, its use was limited to simple souvenirs from the gift shop, such as cloth bags stamped with the Mona Lisa. But now they are becoming much more innovative in the way they use their intellectual property, leveraging memes, social media, and emerging technology to engage consumers and profit financially.

Mobile phone cases, shoes or food: new business models

Just how. In unexpected collaborations, from luxury lingerie to KFC packaging. China is leading the way, and the Beijing Palace Museum reportedly made $ 200 million through product sales in 2018, some of which were a collaboration with the Oreo cookie brand. In 2019, the Uffizi made about a million in revenue from the sale of photos from their collection.

They are not the only ones. The Met worked with Estée Lauder on a makeup line inspired by the artworks in their collection, and the Natural History Museum has listed select pieces from interior design company Made for sale. These partnerships give museums access to a much wider audience and create new sources of income that exist independently of visitor income.



Packages of Oreo cookies from China, with the designs of the Beijing Museum.

The commercialization of museum works is not new. In 1998, Citroën licensed Picasso’s name and signature for an undisclosed sum paid to the painter’s son, Claude, his heir. Since 2019, the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, has stepped up its licensing efforts, partnering with DS Automobiles, Swiss watchmaker Swatch, and macaroni bakery Ladurée. Louvre brand associations generated € 4.5 million in 2020, compared to € 2.7 million in 2019, according to Le Monde. This year, he signed a four-year contract with Japanese retailer Uniqlo and launched a collection of T-shirts inspired by the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo and Freedom guiding the people.

In 2021, the British Museum released an eyeshadow palette influenced by artifacts from ancient Egypt with Chinese makeup brand Zeesea. These renowned works also feature Louvre-licensed mobile phone cases and tech accessories made by the Hong Kong-based brand Casetify.



Collaboration of the Chinese makeup brand Zeese with the British Museum.

These are bold and contemporary creations, fueling the pop culture interest of a younger global audience. Yizan He, co-founder of Artistory, an IP licensing agency, explained in a CEO Today interview that museums are turning to it. merchandising to appeal to Gen Z, who are more likely to access museum content on-line, rather than in person. “We never put the paintings on the products, instead we create original patterns inspired by works of art and share them on TikTok and at events of streaming“.

MoMA followed a similar pattern with its collaboration with Vans last year, and the Brooklyn Museum recently collaborated with Netflix to develop a virtual costume exhibition of the acclaimed dramas. The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, a clever example of using digital technology to bring the experience of viewing a museum collection to a whole new demographic.



Collaboration of the Vans shoe brand with MoMA.

Criticism: what can and cannot be done

But these collaborations have angered those who fear that the cultural heritage of museums is threatened. In 2019, the Louvre partnered with Airbnb to allow a couple to spend the night in its sacred halls. Ian Brossat, deputy mayor for housing in Paris, wrote in a letter to the French culture minister, Franck Riester, to inform him that “this use of a public institution for commercial purposes by a digital giant is a shocking political gesture” .

Furthermore, others question why galleries should be free to benefit from works of art that are no longer subject to copyright, which in the UK and the EU lasts for up to 70 years after the creator’s death. Thus, the work is freely accessible intellectual property, although in certain countries, including France, museums can claim perpetual moral rights to an author’s work. This gives custodians the right of attribution and the ability to remove harmful reproductions.

Dr Grischka Petri, a lawyer and art historian at the University of Glasgow, explained in this Guardian report that it was problematic for museums to act as trustees for long-deceased artists whose works are no longer protected by copyright. “It becomes interesting from a copyright perspective when a museum wants to monopolize its public domain collections and ban reproductions.” He commented that museums run the risk of being “hypocritical” if they promote the commercialization of their collection and at the same time prohibit use by others for moral reasons. Like the adventure of the Uffizi and PornHub.