With special editions, these alcohol brands take advantage of the boom of 'La Casa de Papel'

Since 2017, eight famous criminals masked with the face of Salvador Dalí jumped into the giant of the streaming to tell us the story of the theft of the Bank of Spain. The success was such that, after the premiere of the fourth season, more than 24 million households around the world saw it in the first week. The dramatic story has not only been turned to see by Netflix consumers, but brands have opted to make special editions in honor of ‘La Casa de Papel’.

Such is the case of two famous alcohol brands: Estrella Galicia, who until now is positioned as the winning brand of ‘La Casa de Papel’ and Johnnie Walker, who in collaboration with Netflix launched its limited edition bottle of the Spanish series.

Estrella Galicia took the product placement

Also known as product placement, it is an advertising strategy that consists of the introduction of a product or brand in a visual space.

Today thanks to the platforms of streaming the series have taken center stage as a platform to include this advertising strategy. Such was the case of the introduction of Estrella Galicia in ‘La Casa de Papel’

Data offered by FlixPatrol, affirms that “La Casa de Papel” has been the number 1 series in most of the countries in which Netflix has a presence such as Canada, Germany, Brazil or India and while the success of the series grows, Estrella Galicia has started to capitalize more.

The reason is that the brand has had a presence within the series throughout the seasons and has accompanied its protagonists during their meetings and even during the flight with the great loot of the theft of the National Mint.

In blurs, the strategic planning of the brand has been noticed, which has allowed it to be integrated into the stories and be publicized without entering as a protagonist in the story, without a doubt its strategy of product placement took her too far.

The strategy of the Spanish brand with a presence in Brazil, the United States, Panama and Mexico, represents a great effort to position itself internationally.

For the premiere of its last season, the Spanish brand unveiled its new special edition of ‘La Casa de Papel’, through its slogan ‘La Resistencia Continúa’. However, the production was 85 million bottles, which were distributed in 60 countries, including Mexico, Turkey and Russia.

Johnnie Walker and Netflix launch limited edition of ‘La Casa de Papel’

Estrella Galicia has not been the only alcohol brand that has been inspired by Spanish production, the whiskey brand Johnnie Walker presented its limited edition today.

The edition was the result of the collaboration between Netflix and Johnnie Walker, and it redefined its slogan to “Keep Walking “ with the line of the Spanish series ‘Without return back’.

The design of the bottle reveals hidden messages under ultraviolet light, but not everyone will be able to obtain it as only 150 thousand bottles will be for sale worldwide.

Starting in December 2021 and while supplies last, it will be available at Bodega Alianza, 7 Eleven, Rappi and Mercado Libre.

The aforementioned brands are taking advantage of the boom of ‘La Casa de Papel’, since it was a movement that transcended beyond the streaming. The series has replicated movements of freedom and resistance against various injustices and users have identified with the international phenomenon.

The actors and actresses who participate in the series began to leave the local to become internationally recognized public figures. For their part, the brands have been able to take advantage of their success. Estrella Galicia is the one that has positioned itself best within the series; however, Johnnie Walker joins with Netflix to fire ‘La Casa de Papel’ with a special edition bottle.

