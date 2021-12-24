The last season of the year brings with it more than the sense of promise in 365 better days, this two-month period is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated by brands and consumers, since they are the perfect dates to give and receive all kinds of gifts and celebrate good times with family and loved ones using songs and dinners; However, given the current situation, it is advisable to always maintain sanitary measures as a priority.

Although the holidays are considered one of the best opportunities of the year to meet with friends and family, in addition to the promise of an economic benefit that helps families recover, it is important to take into account the epidemiological traffic light and the progress of the ravages generated by the current Covid – 19 pandemic.

With songs and Christmas dinners on social networks

Within social networks it is possible to find all kinds of positions in the face of social distancing that has caused the development of the current pandemic, that is why digital media play a fundamental role in terms of influence within social behavior, that is why they occur cases like the one starring Marco Antonio Solís el Buki, which invites us to take action in the current situation.

It almost smells like Christmas already! But if you don’t smell… DO NOT LEAVE !!! 🦠🎄🪅🎅🏼 – Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) December 23, 2021

The post made by the singer from his official account @MarcoASolis, is simple but effective, as it states the following: “It almost smells like Christmas! But if you don’t smell… DO NOT LEAVE !!! ”. Because until the moment of this writing the post has reached an approximate of 4,094 shares, in addition to at least 729 comments and an approximate of 19.6 thousand reactions within the social network of the blue bird.

Within the comments, you can see the liking and appreciation that people have for the musician, this due to comments such as the one made by the user @HugoCeMir which points out as a comment that: “I propose Marco Antonio Solís as undersecretary of health, at least he has common sense ”.

The interpreter has also been pointed out in the conversation, since various user comments point to the possibility of starting the festivities using the best culinary skills accompanied by the best music, which is why users such as @mileto comment that: “It will be prudent already put Christmas without you all day at full volume? I think the neighbors appreciate me more for playing this jewel at full volume ”.

Although the December dates lend themselves to the reunion of family and friends, the current pandemic has generated uncertainty about how the consumer should behave during these holidays, since today the epidemiological traffic light, social networks and real life day-to-day, they play an important role in decision-making.

That is why actions such as the one proposed by the singer, far from being taken as an anecdote about what is currently happening, should be appreciated more seriously, since it invites its followers to take the necessary measures that this new normality requires, trying to safeguard integrity of your followers, actions like these help spread a positive health care message.

