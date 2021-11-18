The actor Tom holland he’s been promoting the movie for a long time Spider-Man: No Way Home and he has always said great things about the story, as he knows it will satisfy fans. However, not everything worked out well during filming, because they had to change the script several times.

Also, just before the cameras went live, there were still actors who did not have their contracts signed because they were not clear if they wanted to participate in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is how he explains it Tom holland: “Some people were trying to figure out if they wanted to do it, and we needed all of them or none of them.”

This caused important changes, as the actor himself says: «You could ask the director: What happens in the third act? And your answer would be: I’m still trying to figure it out. I kept stopping and saying, I’m so sorry, I just don’t believe what I’m saying. The director and I sat down, reviewed it, and came up with a new idea. When we presented it to the writers, they rewrote it and it works very well. “

One more time, Tom holland commented that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, since he said: “Nobody believes me, but they are not in the movie”.

The actor praised Willem Dafoe.

“The first rehearsal I had with him was quite surreal for reasons that I can’t really talk about because I want you to experience it in the cinema. He was pretty amazing and he’s a wonderful guy. “ Said Tom holland from Willem Dafoe.

These guys are so excited to come back and relive these roles. They came to the set a week before filming to see what it was like. I ran into this guy in a cape. I was like: Watch out friend. He took off his hood and I almost freaked out. Oh shit, the goblin is here. But he was charming. Really wonderful and a real pleasure to work with him on Spider-Man: No Road Home. “

Finally, Tom holland He was very satisfied with the final result: “This movie exceeds expectations in every way. It is the most cinematic superhero movie ever made. I’m proud to say that Sony and Marvel Studios have accomplished the impossible. “

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. The rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where they can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.